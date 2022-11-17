Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Boston on Monday. The first two periods were mirror images of each other. Except on the scoreboard. The Lightning dominated play during the first, but came out of it in a 1-1 tie. The Bruins thoroughly controlled the second period and outscored the Lightning, 3-0. And while the Lightning improved their play in the third, they were unable to rally from a multi-goal deficit.

TAMPA, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO