Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
NHL
Goligoski receives ATV from Wild during 1,000th game ceremony
Defenseman honored for milestone in pregame ceremony on Saturday. Alex Goligoski has some hot new wheels thanks to the Minnesota Wild. The veteran defenseman was gifted a Polaris ATV by the Wild during his 1,000th game ceremony on Saturday. Minnesota honored Goligoski for reaching the milestone before their game against...
NHL
No Monday Blues As Devils Extend Winning Streak to Thirteen | GAME STORY
Vitek Vanecek shines in Devils 5-2 win against the Oilers. There were probably no Sunday Scaries for the Devils last night, because there were certainly no Monday Blues. The Devils have tied a franchise record with their thirteenth consecutive victory, beating the Edmonton Oilers for the second time during the current streak.
NHL
Devils hold off Oilers for 13th straight win
NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils won their 13th straight game, 5-2 against the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center on Monday. Jesper Bratt and Dawson Mercer each had a goal and an assist, Nico Hischier had three assists and Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils (16-3-0), who matched the longest winning streak in their history (13 from Feb. 26-March 23, 2001). Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves to win his ninth consecutive decision.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Beauvillier Caps Gutsy Comeback with OT Winner vs Leafs
Anthony Beauvillier scores OT winner, Cal Clutterbuck sets hits record in 3-2 comeback win over Maple Leafs. There were plenty of emotions in the New York Islanders locker room on Monday night. There was elation from Anthony Beauvillier, who capped a 3-2 Islanders comeback over the Toronto Maple Leafs with...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ FLYERS
FLAMES (8-7-2) @ FLYERS (7-7-4) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet Flames | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Flyers:. Points - Travis Konecny (19) Goals - Konecny (7)
NHL
Rapid Recap: Islanders 3, Maple Leafs 2 OT
Anthony Beauvillier scores OT winner as Islanders stage late comeback vs Maple Leafs. The New York Islanders put together another one of the incredible comebacks they've become known for this season in a 3-2 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Josh Bailey tied the game late in the third...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Devils
The Oilers look to end New Jersey's 12-game win streak on Monday when they open up a three-game road trip in New York. The Edmonton Oilers will try to cool the red-hot New Jersey Devils and end their 12-game win streak on Monday night when they open up a three-game road trip through New York at the Prudential Center.
NHL
Recap: Canes Crazy Comeback Bid Earns Them A Point In Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, MB. - It was not without drama, but the Carolina Hurricanes dropped a third straight contest in overtime on Monday, falling to the Winnipeg Jets by a score of 4-3. The Story. Wrapping up a two-game road trip against a pair of Central Division teams, Rod Brind'Amour and staff...
NHL
Avalanche Shine in Shootout Win Over Stars
Headed back to the Mile High having completed a perfect 3-0-0 road trip. The Colorado Avalanche the Dallas Stars on Monday night at American Airlines Arena as the Avalanche concluded their three-game road trip. The Avalanche are now 11-5-1 on the season and have won three-straight games. For the Avalanche,...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Hurricanes
WINNIPEG - A familiar face returns to Winnipeg tonight as the Jets close out a three-game home stand. Paul Stastny, who played 146 regular season games in a Jets jersey, comes into the Manitoba capital with his new squad - the Carolina Hurricanes - with both teams trying to get back in the win column.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Devils
The Oilers look to end New Jersey's 12-game win streak on Monday when they open up a three-game road trip in New York. The Edmonton Oilers will try to cool the red-hot New Jersey Devils and end their 12-game win streak on Monday night when they open up a three-game road trip through New York at the Prudential Center.
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Bruins 5, Lightning 3
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Boston on Monday. The first two periods were mirror images of each other. Except on the scoreboard. The Lightning dominated play during the first, but came out of it in a 1-1 tie. The Bruins thoroughly controlled the second period and outscored the Lightning, 3-0. And while the Lightning improved their play in the third, they were unable to rally from a multi-goal deficit.
NHL
What to expect on '90s Night
New 3rd jerseys will debut Wednesday as Buffalo takes on St. Louis. The Buffalo Sabres are turning back the clock on Wednesday for '90s Night presented by The BFLO Store. The team will take the ice in their new black and red third jerseys for the first time as they face the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
NHL
Kahkonen makes 37 saves, Sharks defeat Senators
SAN JOSE -- Kaapo Kahkonen made 37 saves for the San Jose Sharks in a 5-1 win against the Ottawa Senators at SAP Center on Monday. Five players scored for the Sharks (7-11-3), who lost their previous two games but pulled away with three goals in the second period. Luke Kunin had three assists.
NHL
30 All-Time Best Draft Choices | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs through his list of 30 best all-time draft choices. Within a space of eight years, the New Jersey Devils annexed three Stanley Cups and came close to making it four titles in 2001. Each triumph -- not to mention seasons before and after the title years --...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Rally Falls Just Short in Shootout Loss to Predators
Bjugstad notches two goals and an assist, Nashville outlasts Arizona in seven-round shootout. Nick Bjugstad recorded two goals and an assist and Lawson Crouse potted his seventh of the season, but the Arizona Coyotes' rally came up just short as they fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Nashville Predators on Monday.
NHL
Recap: Bruins 5, Lightning 3
The Bolts have their season-long four-game winning streak snapped with Monday's loss to Boston. The Lightning were unable to sustain a fast start and fell 5-3 to the Bruins on Monday at AMALIE Arena. Things started well, with the Bolts flying out of the gates and grabbing the lead midway...
NHL
Jets overcome late rally to beat Hurricanes in overtime
WINNIPEG - Mikey Eyssimont called Monday night the best night of his life. He scored his first National Hockey League goal, the Winnipeg Jets were winning, and then the Carolina Hurricanes tried to take it all away from him. The Jets built a 3-0 lead through the first 55:12 of...
NHL
PHI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens will face the Philadelphia Flyers during Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Throughout the month of November, the Canadiens will participate in various fundraising and awareness initiatives to emphasize the courage...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Canadiens
Looking to end a five-game winless streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-3) are in Quebec on Saturday to take on Martin St. Louis' Montreal Canadiens (8-8-1). Game time at the Bell Centre is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR...
Comments / 0