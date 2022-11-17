After Chris Brown’s category win was booed, Kelly Rowland took a moment to check the American Music Awards crowd. On Sunday (Nov. 20), Rowland took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to present the Favorite Male R&B Artist award at the 2022 ceremony. The competitive category was stacked with nominees including Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd.More from VIBE.comLionel Richie Accepts Icon Award, Speaks To Young Artists At 2022 American Music AwardsYola Performs "Break The Bough" At The 2022 American Music AwardsGloRilla And Cardi B Bring "Tomorrow 2" To The 2022 American Music Awards As she revealed...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO