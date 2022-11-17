ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania regulators urge parents not to leave kids unattended in casino parking lots as reports surge

By Maggie Mancini
phillyvoice.com
 4 days ago
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
HARRISBURG, PA
The Associated Press

Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane

A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to initial estimates. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal. Pennsylvania environmental regulators issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law. As a precaution, the Federal Aviation Administration has restricted aircraft from within a 1-mile radius of the leaking well.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Second bus carrying migrants from Texas arrives in Philadelphia

A second bus carrying approximately 46 asylum seekers arrived in Philadelphia on Monday morning, becoming the second chartered vehicle to reach the city from Texas in less than a week, officials said. Like the first bus that arrived last Wednesday morning, the second bus made an early stop at 30th...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

FOUND SAFE: PSP searching for missing woman

UPDATE: The 59-year old woman has been located safely. EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is looking for a woman they say may be at special risk of harm, or injury and may be confused. Police were looking for a 59-year-old woman. She was last...
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man allegedly killed father and stabbed brother because he was ‘frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette’

A Pennsylvania man is being charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his father, who was killed, and his brother. KDKA says that 31-year-old Javon Taylor allegedly broke into his father’s house in Mt. Washington, grabbed a knife, and stabbed his father, 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, and his own brother, who was not identified. Roebuck died […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Speed limits reduced on two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania

Two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania will have short-term reduced speeds due to the severity of the winter weather conditions. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in the northwest region. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro …. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

