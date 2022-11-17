Pennsylvania regulators urge parents not to leave kids unattended in casino parking lots as reports surge

Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
Pennsylvania residents could get $2000 as a stimulus check: See if you are eligible
The state has started pushing for direct payment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of inflation in Pennsylvania is 0.20 percent more than in other states. From 1914 to 2022, people faced various financial issues.
Pennsylvania law now requires you to remove snow, ice from cars
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill signed into law over the summer is about to play out in real-time as Pennsylvania is about to see its first snowfall of the season. The new law, signed by Gov. Wolf in July, says you have 24 hours after the wintry weather stops to clear your hood, trunk, […]
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of new law with 1st snowfall of the season
PITTSBURGH — Last July, the husband of Christine Lambert sat next to Gov. Tom Wolf as he signed Christine’s Law, requiring drivers in Pennsylvania to remove snow and ice from their cars, trucks or SUVs within 24 hours of a snowstorm. Sen. Lisa Boscola sponsored the legislation proposed in honor of a tragic accident almost 17 years ago.
Social Security aid to disabled Pa. residents crashed during the pandemic | Thursday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania saw the steepest drop of all 50 states, particularly hitting Black and brown residents, new research shows. The post Social Security aid to disabled Pa. residents crashed during the pandemic | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Million dollar Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold at Clearfield Walmart
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trip to Walmart in Clearfield County ended up making someone a millionaire after hitting the jackpot on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off game. The PA Lottery said the winning ticket was a $20 Cash Corner game with a grand prize of $1,000,000 and it was sold at Walmart on Supercenter […]
Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending
In his victory speech, Shapiro said his election was 'the kind of real freedom that sees possibility in all God’s children.' The post Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane
A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to initial estimates. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal. Pennsylvania environmental regulators issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law. As a precaution, the Federal Aviation Administration has restricted aircraft from within a 1-mile radius of the leaking well.
Second bus carrying migrants from Texas arrives in Philadelphia
A second bus carrying approximately 46 asylum seekers arrived in Philadelphia on Monday morning, becoming the second chartered vehicle to reach the city from Texas in less than a week, officials said. Like the first bus that arrived last Wednesday morning, the second bus made an early stop at 30th...
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience store
A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a convenience store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you are ever the holder of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
FOUND SAFE: PSP searching for missing woman
UPDATE: The 59-year old woman has been located safely. EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is looking for a woman they say may be at special risk of harm, or injury and may be confused. Police were looking for a 59-year-old woman. She was last...
Pennsylvania man allegedly killed father and stabbed brother because he was ‘frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette’
A Pennsylvania man is being charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his father, who was killed, and his brother. KDKA says that 31-year-old Javon Taylor allegedly broke into his father’s house in Mt. Washington, grabbed a knife, and stabbed his father, 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, and his own brother, who was not identified. Roebuck died […]
Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Pennsylvania drug bust: report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
Speed limits reduced on two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania
Two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania will have short-term reduced speeds due to the severity of the winter weather conditions. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in the northwest region. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who […]
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $1.65 million nearly expired
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $1.65 million that was sold in Armstrong County for the Dec. 16, 2021, drawing will soon expire. The unclaimed winning ticket was sold by Jak Petroleum Company in Vandergrift. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 8-12-18-31-35, to win $1.65 million.
Former western Pennsylvania movie producer charged with stabbing wife in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former local movie producer is accused of stabbing his wife in South Fayette Township. The incident allegedly happened a little before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 5100 block of Forest Ridge Drive. Police said John Mowod, 58, is charged with...
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro …. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager.
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
