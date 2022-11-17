Read full article on original website
With Cy in hand, Alcantara drawing on Pedro's legacy
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. "If God willing, we will be celebrating another Cy Young for the Dominican Republic soon." -- Sandy Alcantara, in October. There was...
With Yankees' new offer in hand, Judge hosts NYC gala
Aaron Judge has a new contract offer from the Yankees in hand, and the free-agent slugger has plenty of friends by his side. Judge was in New York on Friday evening to host a gala for his All Rise Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to inspire children and youth to become responsible citizens by engaging them in activities that encourage reaching unlimited possibilities.
Pujols, others to be honored at Musial Awards
The 2022 Musial Awards will feature honorees from across the baseball world -- headlined by Albert Pujols, who will receive the Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship, named for his fellow Cardinals icon. The Musial Awards are the national sportsmanship awards, highlighting the best sportsmanship stories of the year...
Nationals non-tender Fedde, Voit, Romero
The Nationals could have gaps to fill in their roster this offseason after they non-tendered righty starter Erick Fedde and first baseman/designated hitter Luke Voit. The club also non-tendered right-hander Tommy Romero, bringing the 40-man roster to 38. Fedde, 29, was a 2014 first-round Draft pick by Washington. He pitched...
4 moves Yankees need to make if they lose Judge
Many expect the Yankees to do what it takes to re-sign Aaron Judge. But what if they don’t?. Many expected the Cardinals to re-sign Albert Pujols after the 2011 season, and the Braves to re-sign Freddie Freeman after 2021. Neither did. Point is, when a player reaches the open market, anything is possible.
Proposing 7 surprising free-agent ideas
We’re always hearing rumors about which teams might be favorites to land a star free agent, and that’s great. But what about teams that could swoop in, seemingly out of nowhere, to shock us with a big signing? The “out of the box” free-agent deal, if you will?
Engel among 3 non-tendered by White Sox
The White Sox parted ways with some of their defensive depth at Friday’s non-tender deadline, declining to offer 2023 contracts to infielder Danny Mendick and outfielders Adam Engel and Mark Payton. Chicago tendered contracts to all of its other arbitration-eligible players: right-handers Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Reynaldo López, Michael...
Here’s a 2023 awards candidate for every team
Awards Week just wrapped up, and to celebrate, let’s look ahead to 2023, with one potential awards candidate for every team. Don’t worry, we’re not accounting for free agency: Aaron Judge won’t show up as a Yankee, a Giant, a Dodger or anywhere on this list. Current players only. Who’s got the best chance on each team to get an award? Let’s make some guesses.
Breaking down every first timer on 2023 HOF ballot
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America unveiled its 2023 Hall of Fame ballot on Monday, and much of the discussion going forward will focus on the players who have been there before. This is the last shot for Jeff Kent, while longtime candidates such as Scott Rolen, Todd Helton,...
The teams in the mix for the star shortstops
We know what’s readily available in the free-agent shopping market this winter, and that’s shortstops. There are four star-level ones out there this year, in whatever order you choose to rank them: Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner. What’s not quite as clear, though, is...
10 intriguing new free agents after non-tender deadline
As the 8 p.m. ET deadline for tendering arbitration-eligible players contracts passed Friday night, it quickly became apparent that among those players who were not tendered a contract are some notable and intriguing names. That includes the 2019 NL MVP, the 2020 MLB home run leader and many others who, while being cut loose due to injuries and/or lack of production, could potentially help a team or two in the future.
Best free-agent class ever? Judge for yourself
There have been other glamorous and star-studded free-agent classes in baseball. There have been other years, of course, when big names hit the market. It wasn’t so long ago that both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado became available when both were still just 26 years old. That was some free-agent class, too. But there has never been one like this.
Torrens among three non-tendered by Mariners
SEATTLE -- One day after trading Kyle Lewis to Arizona, the Mariners further adjusted their roster when opting to non-tender catchers Luis Torrens and Brian O’Keefe and reliever Luke Weaver, trimming their 40-man roster to 37 as the Hot Stove season gets ready to heat up. Torrens was the...
Let's play matchmaker -- 1 free agent for every team
Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match. Find me an arm, catch me a bat ... Front-office executives won’t be serenading potential free agents with bad baseball puns sung to the tune of the "Fiddler on the Roof" classic, but they’ll all be trying to upgrade their respective rosters in the coming weeks and months.
How each FA shortstop would fit with Phils
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Let’s continue to beat the Trea Turner drum. Because, why not?. Turner seems to be the free agent shortstop most Phillies fans...
Here's each team's top 2023 ROY candidate
MLB witnessed an unusually strong rookie class in 2022. Julio Rodríguez became the quickest player ever to reach 25 homers and 25 steals while Michael Harris II posted the third-highest WAR (5.3, per Baseball-Reference) of any rookie age 21 or younger in the last 40 years. And that's just...
This free agent’s speed changes the game. Here’s how
This is the right offseason for Trea Turner to be a free agent, because his game-breaking speed is about to be more valuable than ever. Turner's true elite speed already gives him a skill that separates him from all the other top free agents in this year's class, and notably, the other top free-agent shortstops. And with rule changes coming to MLB in 2023 that should encourage more stealing -- bigger bases that will reduce the distance between them, limits on the number of pickoff throws -- the team that gets Turner will get an even bigger competitive advantage at the top of the lineup.
Physioc reflects on his 47-year career
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals are saying goodbye to a longtime broadcaster following last week’s announcement that Steve Physioc has retired after a 47-year broadcasting career, the last 11 of which have come for his hometown team in Kansas City. In his place will be Jake Eisenberg, a 27-year-old...
1st stop after beating cancer: Meeting Altuve
PASADENA, Texas -- Astros fan Liza Valverde will always remember Nov. 9, 2022, as the day she was told she had beaten uterine cancer. In keeping with tradition, Valverde was asked if she wanted to ring a bell at the hospital to signal the end of her treatment. She had other plans.
Phillies announce Thanksgiving Weekend events at Citizens Bank Park
Fans are invited to celebrate the 2022 National League Champion Phillies at a fun-filled Thanksgiving Weekend at Citizens Bank Park, featuring Phillies Red Friday and Authentics Clubhouse Sale on November 25, and Phillies Holiday Sale and Tree Lighting on November 26. The holiday shopping weekend lineup is listed below and...
