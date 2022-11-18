Inflation is at a record high. Here's why Hall chamber economic forecast was optimistic

Despite widespread skepticism of financial markets amid global economic uncertainty, there’s ample room for optimism in the state of the U.S. economy and in Hall County.

That was the guidance President Jay Kilroy, of local wealth management firm Willis Investment Counsel, gave to a room full of Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce members as he delivered an in-depth economic forecast Thursday at the Gainesville Civic Center.

“When you really look at Gainesville, particularly now, it’s busting out economically,” Kilroy said. “It’s a wonderful place to raise your family and do business, but it also is just a great economic backdrop.”

During a 25-minute presentation, Kilroy offered insight into the current economy. He spoke about the current business climate compared to one year ago, citing record inflation, higher interest rates and lower consumer confidence seen since the start of 2022.

“It’s interesting that we have this period of time when unemployment is at 50-year lows, but consumer sentiment is at 50-year lows,” Kilroy said. “That’s never happened at the same time.”

Kilroy went on to provide the unseen positives buried beneath grim financial trends in the current market. While S&P 500 returns had one of “one of the 8-worst years on record,” according to Kilroy, it’s likely attributed to natural market fluctuations even average investors can navigate with the right mindset.

“It’s not that different from a bad hurricane season or a particularly cold winter, it just happens,” Kilroy said. “...leading, American blue chip companies grow their sales and earnings at a mid-to-high single-digit rate over a long period of time…over time, this is the driver of the stock market.”

With consumer sentiment at 50-year lows, understanding the “psychology” of the market is key to navigating the headwinds of natural economic slumps over the next year or two, according to Kilroy, who said now is a promising time to invest in the stock market despite fluctuating financial figures on Wall Street.

“When the market has a big decline, it always bounces back,” Kilroy said. “...whenever you stretch it negative and companies are still growing over long periods of time, there’s that psychological bounceback – some of it’s sentiment, but it’s also the market catching back up with the long-term growth of the companies.”

Presenting historical data ranging from stock figures to consumer sentiment, Kilroy encouraged Americans to continue to invest their money in stocks even when markets appear bearish.

“Buying when consumers and general Americans are unhappy is actually a great strategy – that’s because stocks have been discounted and people are negative, all the negativity is baked in,” he said, citing data showing consumer sentiment rebounding from low levels throughout U.S. history. “Now – historically, empirically and academically – would be a horrible time to reduce your stock market allocation.”

Kilroy pointed to recent figures indicating that inflation has been flattening over the past five months following the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike implemented earlier this year. If that downward trend continues, Kilroy consumer confidence should likely move upward.

“The good news for the investment community is that the Federal Reserve is no longer going to be signaling that they have to raise rates at this fast rate when inflation has gone from 8 down to 3.5,” Kilroy said.

Latest figures show inflation in the U.S. slowed to 7.7% in October, the lowest since January and coming in below forecasts suggesting it could climb to 8%.

Kilroy, who reminded chamber members that while there’s no definite prediction of how markets could look a year from now, said Hall County is in an ideal position of long-term financial growth and stability.

“The fundamentals of the economy here in this county are still remarkably strong, and I think we should continue to invest with a medium-to-long-term horizon and not allow the prospects of a recession to impede our ability to grow this community,” he said.