JONESBORO, Ark. – In another rematch from last year's schedule, Oklahoma (4-1) and Arkansas State (2-2) are set to meet in another pre-Thanksgiving clash on Tuesday night. The two will meet at First National Bank in Jonesboro, Ark., at 7:30 p.m. CT as the Sooners play their third true road game of the season. The game will be available via stream on ESPN+ with Brad Bobo and Carol Halford on the call. Brian Brinkley will call the action on the Sooner Radio Network live on 1520 KOKC in Oklahoma.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO