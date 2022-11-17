Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Women's Basketball Road Trip Wraps Up Tuesday at Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. – In another rematch from last year's schedule, Oklahoma (4-1) and Arkansas State (2-2) are set to meet in another pre-Thanksgiving clash on Tuesday night. The two will meet at First National Bank in Jonesboro, Ark., at 7:30 p.m. CT as the Sooners play their third true road game of the season. The game will be available via stream on ESPN+ with Brad Bobo and Carol Halford on the call. Brian Brinkley will call the action on the Sooner Radio Network live on 1520 KOKC in Oklahoma.
Coldon Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
NORMAN — Oklahoma defensive back C.J. Coldon has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after registering seven tackles, three pass breakups and his team-leading third interception of the season in Saturday's 28-13 win over No. 24 Oklahoma State, the league office announced Monday. Coldon's interception was...
Balanced Effort Leads Sooners Past Lady Mavs
FORT WORTH - Five Sooners scored in double figures as No. 16 Oklahoma overpowered UT Arlington 89-80 at the Maggie Dixon Classic on Sunday night. Taylor Robertson buried five 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 21 points as the Sooners (4–1) notched their second win of the season over a 2022 NCAA Tournament team.
Kruger Inducted Into Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame
NORMAN – After a career that spanned four-plus decades and 10 as the Oklahoma head men's basketball coach, Lon Kruger was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday night in Kansas City, Mo. The 2022 Class includes Kruger, Richard Hamilton (UConn), Larry Miller (North Carolina),...
Wrestling Inks Five in 2023 Class
Oklahoma wrestling head coach Lou Rosselli announced the addition of five signees for the 2023 recruiting class. All five are ranked in the top 20 of their respective classes. "Our signees have an enormous amount of talent," head coach Lou Rosselli said. "I am excited to get them here to Norman this summer to start working with them."
Turk Named Ray Guy Award Semifinalist
NORMAN — Oklahoma punter Michael Turk has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2022 Ray Guy Award, given to the nation's top punter, the Augusta Sports Council announced Monday. A redshirt senior from Dallas, Texas, Turk has handled all of OU's punting duties over the last two...
Fast Start Propels Sooners to Bedlam Victory
After constructing its most explosive first quarter in Bedlam history to build a 28-0 lead, the Oklahoma football team hung on for a 28-13 victory over No. 24-ranked Oklahoma State on Saturday night to make the Sooners bowl eligible for the 24th consecutive season. "A lot was at stake," OU...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
Squatters ordered to leave home next to school in south Alabama
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge ordered squatters to leave a home that’s been sitting next to Hankins Middle School in Theodore for years. On Tuesday, officials tried to enforce that deadline and make it impossible for the squatters to stay. With school district workers cutting the power, an Alabama Power worker slicing […]
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
Student at Alabama high school accused of assaulting administrator on campus
A student at B.C. Rain High School is accused of assaulting a school administrator at the school.
675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
