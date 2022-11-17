ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Officer accused of tackling man who died after incident at Beaver County Walmart on leave

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
 4 days ago
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Center Township police officer accused of tackling a good Samaritan who later died is on administrative leave, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> State police investigating death at shooting scene outside Beaver County Walmart

Kenneth Vinyard, 46, died after he was pushed to the ground by a man, and his head was struck on the pavement.

Previous reporting said the man identified himself to Vinyard’s fiancé as a police officer with Center Township.

The statement from district attorney David Lozier said that speculation has “run rampant” over the incident, and offered clarification on where the investigation stands.

According to the statement, the investigation was turned over to Pennsylvania State Police on the night of Vinyard’s death.

The officer involved was placed on an administrative leave of absence, and will not return until the matter is concluded.

ORIGINAL STORY >>> 1 person injured in shooting outside of Beaver County Walmart

The district attorney said the officer involved will not be identified until or unless charges are filed.

Additionally, the statement said details of the investigation will not be discussed until a criminal complaint is filed.

Lozier’s statement said the investigation is “largely complete,” and that the office is now waiting on the cause and manner of death from the autopsy, which will not be available for several weeks.

Lozier concluded the statement by asking the community to be patient, so that the investigation can be done right.

Read the full statement below:

Press Release 11-17-2022 Walmart Death 11-6-2022 by WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh on Scribd

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Brand-new device changing lives for children, adults living with Type 1 diabetes A brand-new device is changing lives for children and adults in our area and across the county living with Type 1 diabetes.

Comments / 26

willie
3d ago

How about fired … oh wait FOP goons in charge what was I thinking. I hope the family sues big don’t settle for peanuts

Reply(2)
8
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man shot when trying to get into Washington County home occupied by ex-girlfriend

A 26-year-old man was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital after being shot in East Bethlehem Township, Washington County, Sunday night. The man attempted to get into a home on Ziskand Road through a locked screen door after 10 p.m., according to state police in Washington. The man’s ex-girlfriend was in the home, according to a report by police. He was told by the homeowner to leave but continued to break the screen door to try to get in.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man arrested, accused of selling drugs while working at local cell phone store

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after authorities said he was selling drugs outside of a Cricket Wireless store in Westmoreland County while he was working. Melvin Payne has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a communication facility.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating vandalism of Christmas display

NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - There is a Grinch on the loose in North Sewickley Township. Early on Saturday morning, someone snuck into the yard of this house along Mercer Road and cut the electric cords running to several light installations in this massive Christmas display.This is not an ordinary holiday setup. This display is put together every year by the Santillo family and is known throughout Beaver County. This illuminating array of lights and figures not only helps people get into the holiday spirit but also helps raise money for the Women's Shelter of Beaver County.The question is, what...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Tires Stolen From South Heights Man

(South Heights, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that someone stole two tires valued at $200.00 from a South Heights man. Troopers said in a release that someone stole the tires sometime between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Saturday November 5, 2022 from a location along Jordan Street in South Heights. Police are asking anyone with information to notify them at the State Police Barracks in Beaver.
BEAVER, PA
wtae.com

Crash kills driver in Allegheny County overnight

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 279 north in McCandless killed one person shortly after midnight Saturday. The driver of the vehicle was killed after it hit a pole and rolled several times before coming to a rest. State police said the driver was pronounced dead at...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Continue Investigation into Armstrong County Burglary

Authorities are continuing their investigation into a burglary that occurred last week at a church building in neighboring Armstrong County. According to State Police, authorities were called to a building on North Pennsylvania Avenue that is owned by First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Apollo around 2:30am on Thursday (November 17th).
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Jefferson Hills SWAT situation ends in arrest for robbery suspect

CLAIRTON, Pa. — An hours-long SWAT situation at a Jefferson Hills motel ended in an arrest Friday. Thomas Terrill Spell, 42, is being held on theft charges after allegedly robbing a convenience store in Washington County. Watch the video above to see footage from the police scene. According to...
CLAIRTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Emergency crews battle house fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh emergency crews battled a house fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Sunday night. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were dispatched to Straka Street in Crafton Heights at approximately 9:04 p.m. There were no reported injuries. The flames were under control within an hour of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Butler County fire tears through home overnight

KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man faces charges after allegedly stealing nearly $60K from Jewish Association on Aging, police say

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is locked up in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment after he was charged with multiple felony forgery and theft charges. Police say Marc Peagler stole nearly $60,000 from the Jewish Association on Aging (JAA). The association provides care and many different types of services to seniors who are Jewish.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
110K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
