SENECA, Wis. (AP) — An 11-year-old boy died in an apparent accident in Green Lake County during the opening weekend of Wisconsin's deer hunt. The boy was shot in the chest around 9 a.m. Sunday as a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his gun while it was in the back seat of a vehicle, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO