One person facing charges following Friday's fatal accident
UPDATE 11-21-22 11 a.m. - The names of the individuals involved in last Friday's fatal accident in Amherst have been released. The vehicle's operator was identified as Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30, from Appleton. Cruz-Zelaya was arrested after the crash. The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has requested that Cruz-Zelaya be charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license - causing death.
11 year-old dies in southern Wisconsin hunting incident
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old male was...
Mosinee girls basketball drops second straight home game to start 0-2 on the season after loss to Lake Mills
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- The defending Great Northern Conference champs for girls basketball Mosinee dropped a tough one on Tuesday to New London 54-45 in their season opener. It wasn't a Great Northern Conference game, so the three-peat is still alive, but it wasn't the start that they hoped for the season.
