Adams County, WI

WJFW-TV

One person facing charges following Friday's fatal accident

UPDATE 11-21-22 11 a.m. - The names of the individuals involved in last Friday's fatal accident in Amherst have been released. The vehicle's operator was identified as Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30, from Appleton. Cruz-Zelaya was arrested after the crash. The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has requested that Cruz-Zelaya be charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license - causing death.
AMHERST, WI
WJFW-TV

Boy dies in apparent hunting accident in western Wis.

SENECA, Wis. (AP) — An 11-year-old boy died in an apparent accident in Green Lake County during the opening weekend of Wisconsin's deer hunt. The boy was shot in the chest around 9 a.m. Sunday as a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his gun while it was in the back seat of a vehicle, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

11 year-old dies in southern Wisconsin hunting incident

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old male was...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI

