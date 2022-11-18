Colder temperatures expected in New Jersey over the next few days

New Jersey will see chilly weather over the next few days. But conditions are expected to remain dry.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says precipitation is not expected in New Jersey until next week.

OVERNIGHT: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Overnight lows will drop to the low-30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds. Daytime highs around 46 degrees. Overnight lows around 31.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be in the low-40s. Overnight lows cool to the upper-20s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and chilly. Daytime highs in the upper-30s. Overnight lows around 27.

COMING UP: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-40s to low-50s. Overnight lows mostly in the 20s.

THANKSGIVING: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 42. Rain and wintry weather possible for Black Friday.