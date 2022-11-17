Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries poised to succeed Pelosi, would be 1st Black leader in Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced she will relinquish her leadership role after Republicans clinched majority control of the chamber, opening the door for a new leader of the Democratic caucus. “I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi, 82, said in a speech...
Who is Hakeem Jeffries, House Democrats' likely next leader?
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, is considered the top pick to be the Democrats' leader in the House, after Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down.
Jeffries makes historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi
NEW YORK — A day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would step aside, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York launched a history-making bid Friday to become the first Black person to helm a major political party in Congress as leader of the House Democrats. In a letter to...
KIRO 7 Seattle
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
Democrats call on Pelosi to stay in House leadership
Top-ranking Democrats are coalescing around House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and asking her to consider remaining in party leadership in the next Congress.
Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress
WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, ending a historic run as the first woman with the gavel and making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.
Sources: Nancy Pelosi eyes Hakeem Jeffries for Democratic leadership spot
NEW YORK - It was a dramatic moment in Washington as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to hold the post, announced she will not seek a leadership post in the next Congress, clearing the way for what she called a new generation of party leaders. The Washington speculation machine has been in overdrive for months, wondering if Pelosi would in fact keep her 2018 pledge to limit herself to four more years as her party's leader, and if so, who would follow in her footsteps. She answered the first question Thursday, and sources tell Marcia Kramer she has done everything...
Nancy Pelosi made the right call
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said herself, quoting scripture on the House floor Thursday: “For everything there is a season — a time for every purpose under heaven.”. For Pelosi, the season to be leader of House Democrats has passed. She made the right decision this week to step away from leadership in January, when a new Republican majority will take over the House, and the right — even generous — decision to stay in Congress for now. She’ll continue to represent San Francisco while serving as an invaluable source of guidance and resolve for the next generation of House Democratic leaders.
An Arizona election official went into hiding over threats as Trump-backed Kari Lake refuses to concede
The Republican Maricopa County election official has stood by the results as Kari Lake and others point to long lines and issues with ballot printers.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: Pelosi stands aside for ‘a new generation’
PELOSI TAKES A BOW — Speaker NANCY PELOSI will step aside as House Democrats’ top leader after 20 years, she announced on the floor early Thursday afternoon. She said she will continue to serve in the House from the back benches. “The hour has come for a new...
ABC News
Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer's long and sometimes tense relationship as Democratic leaders
For nearly six decades, the legacies of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer have been closely linked -- and together they will give up their leadership roles in Congress. At once allies but also political rivals, they both moved up the ranks to the highest posts in...
France 24
Biden administration says Saudi Arabia's MBS has immunity in Khashoggi civil case
The White House denied Friday it was seeking to smooth over frayed bilateral ties with Riyadh when a recent US government court filing granted immunity to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's 2018 murder. "This legal determination has absolutely nothing to do with the merits of...
France 24
Russian strikes disable nearly half of Ukraine’s power grid, Ukraine says
Russian strikes have severely damaged Ukraine's infrastructure, leaving nearly half of the power grid in need of repair, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Friday. Follow our live blog to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1) This live page is no longer being updated....
What do you think about lowering New Zealand’s voting age to 16?
The supreme court has ruled that the current age of 18 discriminates against young people
France 24
Nayib Bukele, El Salvador's autocratic president, takes on criminal gangs
In El Salvador, a state of emergency declared in March over widespread gang violence is still in place. The country's president, Nayib Bukele, has declared total war on ultra-violent criminal gangs, suspending constitutional rights in the process. Almost 60,000 people have been arrested since March, some as a result of arbitrary detentions. Thousands are now in prison. Although this crackdown is supported by most of the population, it has been strongly criticised by human rights groups. FRANCE 24's Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report.
