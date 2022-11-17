ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries poised to succeed Pelosi, would be 1st Black leader in Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced she will relinquish her leadership role after Republicans clinched majority control of the chamber, opening the door for a new leader of the Democratic caucus. “I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi, 82, said in a speech...
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
Sources: Nancy Pelosi eyes Hakeem Jeffries for Democratic leadership spot

NEW YORK - It was a dramatic moment in Washington as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to hold the post, announced she will not seek a leadership post in the next Congress, clearing the way for what she called a new generation of party leaders. The Washington speculation machine has been in overdrive for months, wondering if Pelosi would in fact keep her 2018 pledge to limit herself to four more years as her party's leader, and if so, who would follow in her footsteps. She answered the first question Thursday, and sources tell Marcia Kramer she has done everything...
Nancy Pelosi made the right call

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said herself, quoting scripture on the House floor Thursday: “For everything there is a season — a time for every purpose under heaven.”. For Pelosi, the season to be leader of House Democrats has passed. She made the right decision this week to step away from leadership in January, when a new Republican majority will take over the House, and the right — even generous — decision to stay in Congress for now. She’ll continue to represent San Francisco while serving as an invaluable source of guidance and resolve for the next generation of House Democratic leaders.
Biden administration says Saudi Arabia's MBS has immunity in Khashoggi civil case

The White House denied Friday it was seeking to smooth over frayed bilateral ties with Riyadh when a recent US government court filing granted immunity to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's 2018 murder. "This legal determination has absolutely nothing to do with the merits of...
Russian strikes disable nearly half of Ukraine’s power grid, Ukraine says

Russian strikes have severely damaged Ukraine's infrastructure, leaving nearly half of the power grid in need of repair, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Friday. Follow our live blog to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1) This live page is no longer being updated....
Nayib Bukele, El Salvador's autocratic president, takes on criminal gangs

In El Salvador, a state of emergency declared in March over widespread gang violence is still in place. The country's president, Nayib Bukele, has declared total war on ultra-violent criminal gangs, suspending constitutional rights in the process. Almost 60,000 people have been arrested since March, some as a result of arbitrary detentions. Thousands are now in prison. Although this crackdown is supported by most of the population, it has been strongly criticised by human rights groups. FRANCE 24's Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report.

