Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed in Knife Attack on I-10
Members of the Louisiana Department of Transportation family are mourning the loss of one of their own following a bizarre incident that happened on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon near Port Allen. According to reports, a Department of Transportation Motorist Assist Patrol employee was fatally stabbed and his attacker was fatally wounded by deputies from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.
Arnaudville Woman Life Tragically Taken in Four-Car Crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Friday morning crash in St. Martin Parish left one woman dead and another man arrested for vehicular homicide. Around 7 a.m. on November 18, Louisiana State Police four-vehicle crash on Highway 94, near Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish. 29-year-old Hailee Rossyoin of Arnaudville was killed in the crash.
Single Ticket Claims $92.9 Million Dollar Powerball Prize
Game officials with the multi-state lottery game Powerball say a single ticket sold over the weekend matched all the numbers needed to claim the game's top prize. This makes the second multi-million dollar winner in the Powerball game this month. While we would never dare suggest that $92.9 million dollars...
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser Sets the Date He’ll Announce His 2023 Plans
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - Billy Nungesser has been flirting with a gubernatorial run for a while, but we may be getting closer to a decision. Louisiana's Lt. Governor has announced the day he'll share his decision with the rest of the state - his birthday. According to WDSU,...
Plane Carrying Dogs from Louisiana Shelters Makes Emergency Landing in Wisconsin
A small plane carrying three people and several dogs from Louisiana had to make an emergency landing on a golf course in Wisconsin. Reports indicate that everyone on board is OK and that there were no fatalities in the rough landing. As you can see here, weather conditions in Wisconsin...
Video of Truck Crashing on Louisiana Interstate Goes Viral as Viewers Debate Who is at Fault
Video of a truck crashing into a guardrail on a Louisiana highway earlier this year has resurfaced along with a debate on who was in the wrong. The video went viral earlier this year after it was posted in the IdiotsInCars subreddit by Reddit user Halfriican. The clip opens up as a pickup truck in the left lane of the highway rolls up quickly on a black car before abruptly shifting over to the right lane in front of the vehicle being driven by the person recording.
Louisiana Learns – Why a Dog Stares at You When They Poop
Louisiana loves its dogs, there is no doubt about that fact. We cherish our canine companions as trusted friends and in many cases a more trusted co-worker than some of our two-legged counterparts. Dogs are an integral part of our outdoor lifestyle too. Can you imagine going on a duck hunt near Gueydan and not having a great retriever to fetch your kill? I don't care how good your waders are, you're probably not going into that frosty water to fetch a duck as your dog will.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
These Louisiana Lottery Scratch-Offs Still Have Big Prizes to Win
Scratch-off tickets from the Louisiana Lottery are always a big hit at Christmas at my house and they can be at yours too if you know which games still have the most and biggest prizes remaining. The top prizes left on the board for Louisiana Lottery scratchers range from $500,000...
John Kennedy Makes Statement About Potential Run for Louisiana Governor
Will U.S. Senator John Kennedy run for governor of Louisiana in 2023?. It's a question many have been asking since John Bel Edwards was re-elected in 2019. As a matter of fact, many people wanted Kennedy to run for governor against Edwards three years ago. But, he decided to finish out his first tern as U.S. Senator.
Remembering 8 Retro Recipe Ingredients Every Louisiana Family Used
The holiday season is here, and with everyone traveling for Thanksgiving and Christmas for big family gatherings, we often like to gather around the kitchen to cook and eat a lot of food. What makes these gatherings so much fun for a lot of big families is remembering all the...
Louisiana Themed Ideas for your Elf on the Shelf
Is it more of a pain than you would like it to be?. I have talked to several moms over the last few years that have expressed their dislike for their family elf. This is not because they don’t like the idea of it but because it is just one more thing that they need to remember to do before they can go to sleep every night. Personally, I love our Elf but I have been known to wake up at midnight to frantically move him so I can completely understand the frustration that can come along with this family tradition.
