ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Senators to FTC: Probe Twitter security, take needed action

By MARCY GORDON AP Business Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAasf_0jEuIZp300

Reacting to the tumult and mass layoffs at Twitter under its new owner Elon Musk, a group of Democratic senators on Thursday asked federal regulators to investigate any possible violations by the platform of consumer-protection laws or of its data-security commitments.

The senators also asked Lina Khan, head of the Federal Trade Commission, to take enforcement action if needed against Twitter and company executives for “any breaches or business practices that are unfair or deceptive.”

The FTC said last week it is “tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern.”

A key focus is the 2011 consent agreement that Twitter signed with the agency, requiring the San Francisco company to address serious data-security lapses. Twitter paid a $150 million penalty in May, several months before Musk’s takeover, for violating the consent order. An updated version established new procedures requiring the company to implement an enhanced privacy-protection program as well as beefing up information security.

Developments on the ground at Twitter have been chaotic, and experts and Twitter employees are warning of serious security risks flowing from the drastically reduced staff and deepening disorder.

In the latest turn, employees faced a 5 p.m. Eastern deadline Thursday to reply to a Musk email asking them to click “Yes" on a link if they want to be part of the “new Twitter." Those not replying by that time were to receive three months' severance, according to his email.

Musk, who completed the $44 billion takeover of the company in late October, fired much of its full-time workforce by email early this month and is expected to eliminate an untold number of contract jobs for those responsible for fighting misinformation and other harmful content.

A number of engineers said on Twitter they were fired after saying something critical of Musk, either publicly on Twitter or on an internal messaging board for Twitter employees.

Musk is fundamentally overhauling the offerings of the influential social platform, and it’s not known whether he is telling the FTC about it, as required under the 2011 agreement.

In recent weeks Musk “has taken alarming steps that have undermined the integrity and safety of the platform, and announced new features despite clear warnings those changes would be abused for fraud, scams and dangerous impersonation,” the seven Democratic senators, led by Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, said in a letter to Khan.

“Users are already facing the serious repercussions of this growth-at-all-costs strategy,” they wrote, noting recent incidences of fake accounts impersonating President Joe Biden , lawmakers, athletes, companies and others.

“We are concerned that the actions taken by Mr. Musk and others in Twitter management could already represent a violation of the FTC’s consent decree, which prohibits misrepresentation and requires that Twitter maintain a comprehensive information-security program,” the letter says.

Commenting last week on the developments, the FTC said “No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees. Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance, and we are prepared to use them.”

The agency would not say whether it is investigating Twitter for potential violations. If it were, it is empowered to demand documents and depose employees.

FTC officials declined to comment on the senators’ request Thursday.

After the FTC’s warning came to light last week, Musk said “Twitter will do whatever it takes to adhere to both the letter and spirit of the FTC consent decree.”

Also signing the letter to FTC Chair Khan were Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California, Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey of Massachusetts, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Robert Menendez of New Jersey.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Right Wingers Fume After Musk Announces Shadowbanning Policy

Elon Musk has managed to piss off just about everyone on Twitter, and after announcing that he would be instituting what appears to be a shadowbanning policy on the platform, even the right wingers who lauded him as the savior of “free speech” are in an uproar.  Twitter is currently being held together by digital duct tape and a skeleton crew of employees after Musk spurred a mass resignation among the platform’s already severely pared-down staff. Despite internal emails revealing that Musk asked remaining employees to fly to San Francisco and help him “understand the Twitter tech stack,” the billionaire...
US News and World Report

Report of Second Major U.S. Supreme Court Leak Draws Calls for Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A New York Times report of a former anti-abortion leader's claim that he was told in advance about the outcome of a major 2014 U.S. Supreme Court case involving contraceptives triggered calls on Saturday for an investigation of a court still reeling from the leak of a landmark abortion rights ruling.
OHIO STATE
CBS San Francisco

In Vegas, GOP elite make oblique case to dump Trump in '24

LAS VEGAS -- Memories of the tumultuous 2016 Republican primary hung over the Las Vegas ballroom this weekend during the first major gathering of the party's potential contenders for the 2024 nomination.No fewer than 10 White House prospects stepped onto the stage to pitch their plans to fix the nation — and their party. The details varied, but within most speeches was an extraordinary sense of defiance rarely seen since former President Donald Trump seized control of the Republican Party six years ago.Their central message: Trump can and should be beaten.Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations under...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hill

Democrats demand details on response to new Supreme Court leak allegations

Two Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts on Sunday demanding answers after a New York Times report suggested Justice Samuel Alito discussed the outcome of a 2014 high-profile contraception case before the court released its opinion. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), who...
Reuters

U.S. judge blocks Florida law curbing professor speech

Nov 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday blocked key provisions of a Florida state law that curbs professors from endorsing particular viewpoints in public university classrooms, calling the measure "positively dystopian" in the latest blow to the Republican-enacted measure.
FLORIDA STATE
The Jewish Press

CNN Producer Fired for Antisemitic Remarks

CNN cuts ties with “TeamHitler” producer after Honest Reporting exposed him. The watchdog NGO recently revealed that CNN producer Idris Muktar Ibrahim had declared himself a member of “#TeamHitler” on Twitter while describing Hamas terrorists as “freedpm [sic] fighters… definding [sic] their land.”. “After...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: A new special counsel sets Washington ablaze

Attorney General MERRICK GARLAND’s decision to name a special counsel to helm DONALD TRUMP-related probes at the Justice Department roiled the political world on Friday. In an afternoon statement delivered before cameras at Main Justice, Garland argued the appointment of veteran DOJ hand JACK SMITH was necessary given that Trump and JOE BIDEN could be facing off for the presidency in 2024. “Such an appointment underscores the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters,” Garland said.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Federal appeals court strikes down horseracing safety law as unconstitutional

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act unconstitutional on Friday because it "delegates unsupervised power to a private entity." A three-judge appeals court panel reversed a lower court decision in the lawsuit filed by the National Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association and others in March 2021. The lawsuit — along with another involving Louisiana, West Virginia and other horse racing interests — challenged the constitutionality of the HISA, which created the nonprofit...
LOUISIANA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

912K+
Followers
193K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy