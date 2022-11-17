ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandi Brooks
4d ago

if school staff is not capable of treating all students respectfully, they should find another job. It is a public school system, and deriding some students based on the counselors own personal religious beliefs is inacceptable.

Greater Milwaukee Today

Referendum canvass reveals resounding victory

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Moraine Park Technical College referendum election has been canvassed, with the official results coming in with a landslide victory for the ballot measure. The final vote tally for the $55 million MPTC borrowing referendum was 78,549 “yes” votes against 58,315 “no” votes; the referendum passed...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WISN

Waukesha Parade Attack: Darrell Brooks files appeal

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two days after sentencing, Darrell Brooks returns to court today for a post-conviction relief hearing. However, the hearing had to be rescheduled after Judge Jennifer Dorow could not find the document that apparently was not scanned electronically. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
WAUKESHA, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Social Development Commission Launching Research Project that Studies Structural Racism in Milwaukee

The Social Development Commission (SDC) is launching a research project through its newly formed Institute on Poverty and Structural Racism, that will examine the impact of structural racism on Milwaukee’s African American community. The project, named Dismantling Racism Invigorating Equity (D.R.I.V.E.), a two-year project, is being funded with a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Milwaukee Adoption Day: 43 kids in Wisconsin foster care system adopted Friday

MILWAUKEE — Friday marked an emotional day at the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center. Forty-three Wisconsin children in foster care permanently left the program as 28 families finalized adoptions. Eager, energetic kids filed into the courtrooms for their hearings Friday morning. They each left with permanent parents. According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
themadent.com

GOP Gaslights, While Biden-Harris Provide Solutions

Now that the noise level has been turned down, voters are starting to realize they were sold a bill of goods. Many have been quick to note how quickly gas prices fell after Election Day. Within a three to four day window, prices dropped by as much as sixty cents at some Milwaukee area gas pumps. The ceiling no longer seems to be falling and the floor has not been snatched out from under us.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail rescinded, man says posting it was 'bad judgment'

MILWAUKEE - The man who paid more than $100,000 to bail out three-time "Most Wanted" fugitive Kenneth Twyman now says he regrets doing so. Richard Stulo, 51, apologized for getting off on the wrong foot with FOX6, and then told the court he wants his bail money back. He said the media attention is hurting his business.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Library senior programs and home delivery

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Julia Heiser from the Racine Public Library joined us in studio to discuss weekly senior programs and other services available. The Library is hosting an array of Black Friday deals this year! Make sure to follow them on social media to find out more information and watch out for their $5 bag of book deals too!
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

