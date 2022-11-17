Read full article on original website
Sandi Brooks
4d ago
if school staff is not capable of treating all students respectfully, they should find another job. It is a public school system, and deriding some students based on the counselors own personal religious beliefs is inacceptable.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Referendum canvass reveals resounding victory
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Moraine Park Technical College referendum election has been canvassed, with the official results coming in with a landslide victory for the ballot measure. The final vote tally for the $55 million MPTC borrowing referendum was 78,549 “yes” votes against 58,315 “no” votes; the referendum passed...
CBS 58
'We want men to be outraged': Local leaders, group call on men to help combat human trafficking
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With human trafficking on the rise throughout the U.S. and the world, Milwaukee leaders and human trafficking educators are encouraging men to come forward and sign the Human Trafficking Educators Working with Men and Boys to Stand Against Demand (HEMAD) pledge to stand up against and put an end to human trafficking.
WISN
Waukesha Parade Attack: Darrell Brooks files appeal
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two days after sentencing, Darrell Brooks returns to court today for a post-conviction relief hearing. However, the hearing had to be rescheduled after Judge Jennifer Dorow could not find the document that apparently was not scanned electronically. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
CBS 58
Racine police caution women to avoid man suspected of victimizing women on dating apps
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A third woman that Racine Police are aware of has ended up unconscious while in the presence of a man who has met women on dating apps before allegedly victimizing them, resulting in a loss of money. Fifty-two-year-old Timothy L. Olsen is the suspect whom...
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
90% of U.S. counties hit with disaster in last decade; Racine County has had two
Ninety percent of the counties in the United States suffered a weather disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published this past week. Some endured as many as 12 federally-declared disasters over those 11 years. More than 300 million people — 93% of the country’s population — live in these counties.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Social Development Commission Launching Research Project that Studies Structural Racism in Milwaukee
The Social Development Commission (SDC) is launching a research project through its newly formed Institute on Poverty and Structural Racism, that will examine the impact of structural racism on Milwaukee’s African American community. The project, named Dismantling Racism Invigorating Equity (D.R.I.V.E.), a two-year project, is being funded with a...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel braces for more news staff cuts: Report
Employees at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel are bracing for another round of layoffs, just weeks after an initial cut in staff.
cwbradio.com
Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
wearegreenbay.com
Waste management company in Wisconsin required to pay $160k penalty for hazardous waste violations
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations. The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid...
WISN
Milwaukee Adoption Day: 43 kids in Wisconsin foster care system adopted Friday
MILWAUKEE — Friday marked an emotional day at the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center. Forty-three Wisconsin children in foster care permanently left the program as 28 families finalized adoptions. Eager, energetic kids filed into the courtrooms for their hearings Friday morning. They each left with permanent parents. According to...
themadent.com
GOP Gaslights, While Biden-Harris Provide Solutions
Now that the noise level has been turned down, voters are starting to realize they were sold a bill of goods. Many have been quick to note how quickly gas prices fell after Election Day. Within a three to four day window, prices dropped by as much as sixty cents at some Milwaukee area gas pumps. The ceiling no longer seems to be falling and the floor has not been snatched out from under us.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks motions hearing in Waukesha County court
A motions hearing was held in Waukesha County on Friday, Nov. 18 for Darrell Brooks. It is associated with an appeal following his conviction on 76 charges associated with the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
Judge sides with insurance company in Waukesha condo lawsuit
A judge ruled against the residents who lived in a Waukesha condominium facing the threat of collapse in December of 2021, displacing them from their homes.
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: It's the Republicans making headlines edition
Why has a Republican lawmaker from the Milwaukee area been banned from her party's closed-door talks? And why is the leader of the state GOP stepping down? Luckily, WisPolitics Editor JR Ross is on this week's Capitol Notes with answers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail rescinded, man says posting it was 'bad judgment'
MILWAUKEE - The man who paid more than $100,000 to bail out three-time "Most Wanted" fugitive Kenneth Twyman now says he regrets doing so. Richard Stulo, 51, apologized for getting off on the wrong foot with FOX6, and then told the court he wants his bail money back. He said the media attention is hurting his business.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Library senior programs and home delivery
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Julia Heiser from the Racine Public Library joined us in studio to discuss weekly senior programs and other services available. The Library is hosting an array of Black Friday deals this year! Make sure to follow them on social media to find out more information and watch out for their $5 bag of book deals too!
Milwaukee organizations donate Thanksgiving meals
From Riverwest to the streets of the Amani neighborhood, there were several efforts to put hundreds of meals on tables of Milwaukee residents ahead of Thanksgiving on Saturday.
CBS 58
Zoological Society of Milwaukee preparing for 2023 Spring Break classes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Winter is just getting started but it is not too early to begin looking ahead to spring. The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is doing just that by offering registration for classes that will take place during the 2023 Spring Break. Zoo class educators Christa Marlow and...
CBS 58
'I mean truly saving lives, truly saving lives': Free health clinic opened in popular Milwaukee barbershop
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Gee's Clippers, on Milwaukee's northside is offering more than haircuts, but healthcare. The popular barbershop opened a wellness clinic this year, providing free health screenings to the public. The clinic is called Gee's MKE Wellness Clinic. The founder of the barbershop, Gaulien Smith, said the purpose...
