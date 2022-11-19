ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Inflation hits Christmas tree industry

By Yi-Jin Yu
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bju71_0jEuEVif00

With the traditional start of Christmas tree shopping about one week away, growers and retailers are telling customers to ready themselves for higher prices this year.

Tim O'Connor, the executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association, which supplies the Christmas tree to the White House and the vice president's residence every year and represents 38 state and regional Christmas tree grower associations, said anyone interested in fresh trees should head out to the farm lot sooner than later.

"If you want to shop the Christmas tree farm, you really have to go early," O'Connor told "Good Morning America." "They're popular and they will sell out. They have whatever trees they have available for that season and then they're done. And they have been selling out every year early."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40z9p7_0jEuEVif00
Tim OConnor/National Christmas Tree Association - PHOTO: Fraser fir trees are often sold in Eastern states, according to Tim O'Connor, the executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association.

The American Christmas Tree Association, whose members are Christmas tree manufacturers and retailers, is also encouraging shoppers to buy early as prices will rise as Christmas nears.

"Because inflation impacts absolutely everything, the industry is seeing increases in shipping costs, fertilizer, trucking, everything you can possibly think of, whether it be real or artificial trees. So I think consumers can expect to see anywhere from 5% to 20% increases across the board on artificial and live Christmas trees this year," American Christmas Tree Association executive director Jami Warner told "GMA."

Warner also said that shoppers may also see fewer tree options this holiday season.

"People are used to abundance and choice -- and again, the choices will be limited but choose the tree that fits your lifestyle the best, be it real or artificial," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DQ3j_0jEuEVif00
Courtesy of Balsam Hill/Balsam Brands - PHOTO: Denali White Christmas tree from Balsam Hill.

Inflation isn't the only major issue affecting the Christmas tree industry this season. In some parts of the country, shoppers may notice there are fewer fresh trees due to drought conditions and climate change.

MORE: How climate change is shaping the future of Christmas trees

At Kadee Farm in Greenville, Texas, a town about 35 miles northeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan region, owner Woody Woodruff said a drought that started in the spring decimated over 1,000 trees on his 53-acre farm, which grows Virginia pine trees.

"There's gonna be a lack of trees this year. In the South, which includes Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, there's some tree growers that are all down in those states that experienced drought conditions and therefore it's gonna be a little more difficult to get the trees that we needed," Woodruff told "GMA."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTPeJ_0jEuEVif00
Courtesy of Kadee Farm - PHOTO: Kadee Farm in Greenville, Texas, will be selling more Christmas trees from other states this year since a drought led 1,000 Virginia pine trees to die on the farm this year.

Woodruff explained that in addition to drought, businesses like his have also been hit by higher prices.

"We all use diesel fuel or gasoline, that was more expensive this year," the 55-year-old farm owner said. "Our fertilizers, some of them more than doubled [in price] this year. And so that really took a toll … and that was nationwide. So that took a toll on anybody that is in the farming industry trying to grow Christmas trees."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwYkk_0jEuEVif00
Tim OConnor/National Christmas Tree Association - PHOTO: A Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania where multiple tree varieties are grown.
MORE: Want a truly green Christmas tree this season? Look no further

To make up for the lost sales, Woodruff plans on trucking in trees from other areas, including Michigan and states in the Pacific Northwest and the Carolinas.

"Of course those trees are going to be more expensive. So the consumer is going to pay more this year when they go to find a live tree," Woodruff continued. "And if you go to any of the big box stores, I've noticed that their artificial trees have really skyrocketed as well. That's again due to inflation and shipping."

Overall, Woodruff estimated that customers could see as much as a 30% increase in Christmas tree prices compared to last year.

For now, though transportation costs has been "outrageous" at times, Woodruff said it's a necessary expenditure, and he's not worried in the long term.

"We're eating as much of the cost as we possibly can and still staying in business," Woodruff added. "Everything's gonna work out as it should. Is it, you know, sickening to sit here and look at all of my lost trees that have died, that I have spent 25 years growing? Absolutely. But I think it'll all come back. You just have a positive outlook and just keep trudging ahead. … You can't cry over spilt milk."

Both the NCTA and ACTA representatives say there should still be plenty of Christmas trees for everyone interested at the end of the day, real or artificial. "We always say there's a tree for every family," O'Connor said. "There are trees for different budgets too. So if you really are concerned about price, you know, yes, it won't be the most beautiful tree on the lot perhaps but there'll be a tree that fits your price range, that when you bring it home, you'll enjoy it in your home."

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York

The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US

The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
INDIANA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Salon

The best Costco store in the country is located in this state

Costco is truly a one-stop shop, with items ranging from bulk budget buys and seasonal baked goods to electronics and household essentials. The warehouse chain currently operates in 46 different states, with the exception of Maine, Rhode Island, West Virginia and Wyoming, all of which are devoid of a single location.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Daily South

The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas

Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
foodsafetynews.com

Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination

Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. is recalling bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. The products were distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi and Colorado. The recall was initiated...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
ARIZONA STATE
GMA

GMA

74K+
Followers
9K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy