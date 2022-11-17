More What’s Booming RVA: Nov. 17 to 23

More of What’s Booming in Richmond, Virginia, from Nov. 17 to 23: music, theater, museums, makers markets, holiday happenings, and more.

Nov. 17 to 23

Thursday, Nov. 17

Valentine Meat Juice Bloody Mary Mix Launch Party. Announcing a perfect new product for a city that loves brunch, inspired by one of its well-known historical figures. This new Bloody Mary mix is a revised recipe of the original Valentine Meat Juice. Taste it at the launch party and learn more about the OG on Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m. at the Valentine Museum.

“What the Eyes Can’t See: Ralph Northam, Black Resolve, and a Racial Reckoning in Virginia.” Author Margaret Edds and journalist Michael Paul Williams discuss the new book, a behind-the-scenes look at how Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s “blackface scandal” did not end his career and how it made him a better governor. She examines how racism might be addressed and reckoned with, and how we all may find a measure of redemption in listening to one another. Nov. 17, 6 p.m. at the Library of Virginia, Richmond.

Inequality of Opportunity: The Government and Housing in America. Richard Rothstein, author of “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America,” discusses the effect government policies have had created housing inequality and how we can right these historic wrongs. Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Richmond.

Richmond Symphony at Hardywood Richmond. Chamber classics paired with craft beer and pizza. Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Hardywood Park, Ownby, Richmond.

Dark Star Orchestra. The Grateful Dead concert experience, true to the Dead and with their own takes on the classics. Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. at The National, Richmond.

Veritas Illuminated. Stroll through enchanting woods and vineyards twinkling with lights, from the forest floor to the tops of trees. Then relax in the warmth of the winery tasting room. Nov. 17, 2022, to Jan. 8, 2023 at Veritas Winery, Afton.

“The Menu.” Could this darkly comedic horror film about a desperate chef do for restaurants what “Jaws” did for beaches? Find out from Nov. 17 to Nov. 25 at Ashland Theatre, Ashland.

“Miss You Like Hell.” A moving and thought-provoking musical about a mother-daughter road trip across the U.S. Nov. 17 to 20 at Alice Jepson Theatre, Modlin Center for the Arts, University of Richmond.

Friday, Nov. 18

November Open House + Artist Reception. Explore new exhibitions, including Swimming in Paint, Metropolitan Richmond Artists Association, and a juried all-media show. Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. at Crossroads Art Center, Richmond.

Merry Midtown Holiday Celebration. Lights, FREE carriage rides, food vendors, holiday tunes and artisan vendors. Nov. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Libbie Mill Midtown, Richmond.

The Dancing Queen: Court Dance in the Age of Elizabeth. The Richmond Renaissance Dancers present a multimedia program of dance performances, like English almans and country dances, French branles, and Italian balli and cascarde – accompanied by informative narratives. Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at Agecroft Hall & Gardens, Richmond.

The English Channel. Henrico Live presents the British Invasion band, with an all-new performance of tunes from across the pond. Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Henrico Theatre, Highland Springs.

Hilarity for Heroes. Pearl St Comedy presents a military appreciation night with laughs and salutes from three veteran comedians – Coast Guard, Army, and Air Force. Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Perkinson Center, Chester.

J. S. Bach’s St. John Passion. The International Bach Academy of Stuttgart presents the composer’s celebration of faith on Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Saint Bede Catholic Church, Williamsburg.

Royal Comedy 2022. An evening of laughter at Royal Comedy 2022, featuring performances by Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford, and Tony Rock. Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. at Altria Theater, Richmond.

“The Pirates of Penzance.” A favorite approachable operatic tale as performed by Virginia Opera. Sung in English with English surtitles. Nov. 18 and 20 at Dominion Energy Center at Carpenter Theatre, Richmond.

Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival. More than 20 films by and about Native people along with discussion forums, tribal music, and dance performances. Nov. 18 to 20 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond.

Victorian Christmas at the Maymont Mansion. Decked out for the season, the Dooley mansion offers self-guided Christmas-themed audio tours, Nov. 18 to Jan. 1. And mark your calendar for other holiday happenings, including wreath workshops (Nov. 29 through Dec. 3) and the Merry Market (Dec. 2 and 3). All at Maymont, Richmond.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Menokin Makers Market. Shop the handmade works of makers, artists, and craftspeople from around the region and visit the grounds of this historic home under restoration. Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Menokin, Warsaw.

Safe Space Market Fall Festival. More than 40 local vendors, food trucks, kids’ games, crafts, and more. Dog friendly. In support of Richmond LGBTQ+/BIPOC makers, artists, small business owners, and organizations. Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Three Lakes Park Nature Center, Henrico.

Northside Artists Holiday Show. More than 30 artisans, live jazz, and a bar. Nov. 19, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Recreation Association, Richmond.

Wolf Creek Cherokee Tribe of Virginia in Native American Culture. Chief Terry Price of the tribe share cultural artifacts and present recent archaeological discoveries made at locally which have been dated to over 15,000 years. Nov. 19 at noon at Magnolia Grange House Museum, Chesterfield.

Give Thanks & Pay It Forward Weekend. A weekend of gifting to random strangers AND to Goochland Cares nonprofit. Plus live music, small bites, cider, and beer. Nov. 19 and 20 at Courthouse Creek Cider, Maidens.

“Miracle on South Division Street.” The Nowak family’s tradition is exposed and their faith is rattled by a deathbed confession. The results are heartfelt and hilarious. Nov. 19 to 31 at Swift Creek Mill Theatre, South Chesterfield.

Light Up the Tracks in Downtown Ashland. The historic small town transforms into a vintage Christmas village, with light displays and special events, along with ongoing shopping, dining, and entertainment. Festivities kick off on Nov. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a song-and-dance holiday show at Town Hall. Nov. 19 to Jan 1, 2023, in downtown Ashland.

Green River – The Ultimate CCR / John Fogerty Tribute. Take a trip to the late ’60s and early ’70s with the sounds and performance style of Creedence Clearwater Revival. Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Tin Pan, Richmond.

Gingerbread Stout Season Continues. The award-winning holiday beer that gained national attention for Richmond breweries a decade ago begins its release season, with different variants releasing every Saturday at both Hardywood Park locations, Richmond and Goochland. November releases are:

Nov. 19: GBS Christmas Pancakes and Bourbon Caliente

Nov. 26: GBS Christmas Morning and Kentucky Christmas Morning

Sunday, Nov. 20

The Shockoe Swap Meet. Shop vintage pieces, jewelry from 50+ vendors. Nov. 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Main Street Station, Richmond.

“East of Eden.” The 1955 film take on the John Steinbeck classic, with James Dean, Julie Harris, Raymond Massey, and Burl Ives. Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Byrd Theatre, Richmond.

Smooth Jazz Sundays. View the live performance on screen of Geno Marriott, American jazz musician of The Spirit of Jazz. Nov. 20, 3 p.m., at CinéBistro Theater, Richmond.

Harry Connick Jr. Celebrate the 2022 holiday season with Christmas classics and Connick’s originals on Nov. 20, 7 p.m., at the Altria Theater, Richmond.

FREE Classical Incarnations. A classical variety show by the Classical Revolution of Richmond, celebrating their 10th birthday. Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at First Unitarian Universalist Church.

Monday, Nov. 21

GardenFest for Fidos. Take your furry friend to enjoy the GardenFest of Lights, a million lights illuminating the sprawling garden grounds. Nov. 21, 4 to 10 p.m., at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

“Pretty Woman: The Musical.” The popular romantic musical plays Nov. 22 to 27 at the Altria Theater, Richmond.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

“Rudy.” The heartwarming story of an aspiring pro football player from a steel mill town. Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Byrd Theatre, Richmond.

Tickets now on sale + pre-sale access

“Les Misérables.” The classic tale of broken dreams, unrequited love, and redemption stirs the soul in this award-winning musical. March 22 to 26, 2023, at Altria Theater, Richmond. USE CODE ‘COSETTE’ TO BUY NOW. Tickets go on sale to the public on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Trevor Noah is coming on Oct. 6, 2023, to Altria Theater, Richmond. USE CODE “LAUGH” FOR ONLINE ACCESS TO TICKET PRESALES NOW! Tickets release to the public at 11 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2022.

Kevin James is coming on Feb. 1, 2023, to Dominion Energy Center, Richmond. USE CODE “LAUGH” FOR ONLINE ACCESS TO TICKET PRESALES NOW! Tickets release to the public on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Holiday Happenings for Festive Fun

Sacred music, hilarious and heartwarming plays, sparkling lights to fill the long, dark nights …

Down the Road

Ready for the annual model railroad show at the Science Museum of Virginia? The Poe Museum Centennial Celebration? The Virginia Wine Expo? A Burning Man artist exhibit? “Hamilton”? These and so much more are just around the corner and down the road.

