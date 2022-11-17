Read full article on original website
Clear, bitter cold start to workweek on Long Island
Storm Watch Team Jake Dollinger says there is a freeze warning along the South Shore until 10 a.m. Monday. Sensitive plants should come indoors.
August is Black Business Month. Here are some businesses to shop in the Hudson Valley
August is Black Business Month. Below are names of Black businesses in the Hudson Valley, and their accompanying websites/social pages.
Officials: NJ man dies after crashing SUV into Apple store in Massachusetts
The crash happened on Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts. Kevin Bradley, 65, was killed and 16 others were injured. Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rally to change New York state prison system held by incarceration advocates, former inmates
Incarceration advocates, former inmates and the friends and family of current inmates rallied outside Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office in Manhattan on Monday, calling for changes to the state’s prison system. Ralliers are demanding changes to the prison system to further protect basic human rights that they are saying...
Fmr. New Jersey senate president's chief of staff pleads guilty to tax evasion, wire fraud
The former chief of staff to the New Jersey senate president has entered guilty pleas in a case where he allegedly collaborated with a man who was separately implicated in a murder-for-hire plot. Tony Teixeira pleaded guilty to tax evasion in wire fraud in a case involving more than $100,000...
Police: Man faces DWI charges after crash sparks small fire in Hillcrest
Town of Ramapo police say they responded to a fire on North Main Street and found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole.
Police stop moving car after driver passes out behind the wheel
Officers Justin Samuels, Gagan Chopra, Christine Harris and Sgt. William Merkler were able to chase down an unconscious driver in a moving car Saturday night.
Official: Westchester DA's Office will not file charges in case of Italian student who died at Thornwood boarding school
As News 12 previously reported, 17-year-old Claudio Mandia was found dead in a room at EF Academy in February.
State Assembly advances legislation regarding concealed carry permits
The bill would require comprehensive background checks for such permits and would prevent permit holders from carrying guns inside government buildings, sporting arenas and schools.
