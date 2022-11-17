Beverly Hills Police Department officers on Nov. 18 arrested a man suspected of robbing a store in the 300 block of North Beverly Drive, BHPD Lt. Giovanni Trejo said. At approximately 11:10 a.m., police received a report that a man entered a store, picked up several articles of clothing and then attempted to flee the scene, bumping into a store employee on his way out, Trejo said.

