Brooklyn, NY

NBA Analysis Network

This 3-Team Trade Sends Karl-Anthony Towns To Hawks

Some say that in the NBA, defense wins championships. Perhaps that’s true. Still, offense will certainly win you a lot of basketball games. Yes, the best teams in the NBA are generally two-way teams. Still, if you’ve got to choose between tying to outscore your opponent and trying to stop them from scoring, you’re better off running and gunning.
ATLANTA, GA
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Montrezl Harrell gives his side of incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo

There are always two sides to every story, and Montrezl Harrell is giving his. The Philadelphia 76ers big man Harrell was involved in an odd incident with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Friday’s game in Philly (which the 76ers won 110-102). Antetokounmpo was trying to get in extra work on his free throws when Harrell approached him and took away the ball that Antetokounmpo was using to shoot, refusing to give it back.
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan

Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
Larry Brown Sports

Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation

More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Kendall Jenner, NBA Star Have Reportedly Broke Up

One of the most notable NBA couples has broken up. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and mega-celebrity Kendall Jenner have reportedly called it quits. TMZ Sports reported that Booker and Jenner have broke up over their busy schedules. "Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dunzo -- the model and NBA...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

NBA trainer Rob McClanaghan, 43, who's worked with Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant is arrested on drugging and rape charge

A trainer who's worked with multiple NBA stars has been arrested and charged with rape and drugging for intercourse, according to a Boston Police Department statement. Rob McClanaghan, 43, has a list of previous clients which include Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors champ Steph Curry, according to his website.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances

The Los Angeles Lakers owe it to Anthony Davis' dominant performances in their back-to-back wins, and Russell Westbrook wasn't one bit surprised. Davis has averaged 37.5 points in the last two games, and the ongoing season sees him average 25.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists — numbers that have been key to the Lakers' offense in the 14 games they have played so far.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Rate the Trade: Kevin Durant to the Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets are trying to salvage what felt like an inevitable disaster just a few weeks ago. Dealing with a head coaching search, Kyrie Irving drama, poor play from Ben Simmons, and the pressure of pleasing Kevin Durant, Brooklyn looked to be speeding towards the reset button. Having now...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

NBA coach states Wiseman 'in over his head' at center for Dubs

Programming note: Watch Wiseman and the Santa Cruz Warriors play the South Bay Lakers at 7 tonight on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming on the MyTeams app or NBC Sports app. As James Wiseman spends time working on his game in the G League, one rival Western Conference coach isn’t sure if the former No. 2 overall draft pick has what it takes to play center for the defending NBA champion Warriors.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

