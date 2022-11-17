Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five
Kevin Durant admits he felt bad about recent media comments.
Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting
Kevin Durant was asked about who he'd take in a three-point contest.
This 3-Team Trade Sends Karl-Anthony Towns To Hawks
Some say that in the NBA, defense wins championships. Perhaps that’s true. Still, offense will certainly win you a lot of basketball games. Yes, the best teams in the NBA are generally two-way teams. Still, if you’ve got to choose between tying to outscore your opponent and trying to stop them from scoring, you’re better off running and gunning.
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Montrezl Harrell gives his side of incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo
There are always two sides to every story, and Montrezl Harrell is giving his. The Philadelphia 76ers big man Harrell was involved in an odd incident with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Friday’s game in Philly (which the 76ers won 110-102). Antetokounmpo was trying to get in extra work on his free throws when Harrell approached him and took away the ball that Antetokounmpo was using to shoot, refusing to give it back.
Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan
Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League.
Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation
More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
Ja Morant Keeps Taking Shots At Charles Barkley After Recent Criticism
Ja Morant isn't done firing back at Charles Barkley, saying that the former player shouldn't say anything about him.
Kendall Jenner, NBA Star Have Reportedly Broke Up
One of the most notable NBA couples has broken up. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and mega-celebrity Kendall Jenner have reportedly called it quits. TMZ Sports reported that Booker and Jenner have broke up over their busy schedules. "Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dunzo -- the model and NBA...
Former Lakers favorite wants to join Dwight Howard after monster game
Dwight Howard has enjoyed three different stints on the Los Angeles Lakers and while the first stint did not go as planned at all, Howard grew on Lakers fans with his contributions to the 2020 NBA Championship team. Howard’s NBA career appears to be over as no team signed him...
NBA trainer Rob McClanaghan, 43, who's worked with Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant is arrested on drugging and rape charge
A trainer who's worked with multiple NBA stars has been arrested and charged with rape and drugging for intercourse, according to a Boston Police Department statement. Rob McClanaghan, 43, has a list of previous clients which include Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors champ Steph Curry, according to his website.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Believes Anthony Davis Can Play At This Recent Level Every Night
The Lakers veteran players have contributed to the team's recent victories
Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances
The Los Angeles Lakers owe it to Anthony Davis' dominant performances in their back-to-back wins, and Russell Westbrook wasn't one bit surprised. Davis has averaged 37.5 points in the last two games, and the ongoing season sees him average 25.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists — numbers that have been key to the Lakers' offense in the 14 games they have played so far.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Talks Insane Outlet Inbounds Pass To Lonnie Walker IV
It was quite the moment.
Rate the Trade: Kevin Durant to the Knicks
The Brooklyn Nets are trying to salvage what felt like an inevitable disaster just a few weeks ago. Dealing with a head coaching search, Kyrie Irving drama, poor play from Ben Simmons, and the pressure of pleasing Kevin Durant, Brooklyn looked to be speeding towards the reset button. Having now...
NBA coach states Wiseman 'in over his head' at center for Dubs
Programming note: Watch Wiseman and the Santa Cruz Warriors play the South Bay Lakers at 7 tonight on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming on the MyTeams app or NBC Sports app. As James Wiseman spends time working on his game in the G League, one rival Western Conference coach isn’t sure if the former No. 2 overall draft pick has what it takes to play center for the defending NBA champion Warriors.
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Loathes Patrick Beverley
L.A.'s starting point guard was thoroughly roasted last night.
