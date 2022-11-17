Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas are “elated” over their “Dancing With the Stars” win. Page Six spoke to the dance duo just moments after they were announced as the new mirrorball champions during Monday’s Season 31 finale. “It’s been crazy, just so amazing,” D’Amelio, 18, told us in the ballroom, with her shiny new trophy in-hand. “It all happened so fast that I don’t even know how to feel yet.” For their final dance number – a freestyle to “Us Again” by Pinar Toprak – the TikTok star and Ballas, 36, chose to go with minimal set pieces and keep all focus on...

28 MINUTES AGO