HOT 97

Kelly Rowland Put AMA Crowd In Check While Defending Chris Brown

Kelly Rowland had to put a rowdy crowd at the AMA’s in check. The iconic singer accepted an award on behalf of Chris Brown at the American Music Awards last night (November 20). He won the Favorite Male R&B Artist award. As Kelly was giving a speech celebrating Breezy, she warned the crowd to be quiet as they were talking over her.
Page Six

Charli D’Amelio and ‘proud’ sister Dixie react to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ win

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas are “elated” over their “Dancing With the Stars” win. Page Six spoke to the dance duo just moments after they were announced as the new mirrorball champions during Monday’s Season 31 finale. “It’s been crazy, just so amazing,” D’Amelio, 18, told us in the ballroom, with her shiny new trophy in-hand. “It all happened so fast that I don’t even know how to feel yet.” For their final dance number – a freestyle to “Us Again” by Pinar Toprak – the TikTok star and Ballas, 36, chose to go with minimal set pieces and keep all focus on...

