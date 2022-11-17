Read full article on original website
Related
thehypemagazine.com
Cilo Links With Greatness For New Visual “Don’t B Bitter / 101”
Emerging superstar Cilo continues to build buzz on his new album, Los, with the release of the project’s third single, titled “Don’t B Bitter/101.”. Julian & Jen Garcia-directed music video links Kendrick Lamar instrumentalist Ging fka Frank Dukes and featured act Nikki Pararuan with the ascending recording artist who balances the soulful strings and floor-shaking 808s to make a standout hit. The hypnotizing production on “Don’t B Bitter” blends into “101” psychedelic guitar riffs and live drums perfectly under Cilo sharing his deep emotions in the song’s wordplay, allowing fans to learn a lot about him and what he has in store.
thehypemagazine.com
Yoz Beatz is an Innovator in the New York Drill Scene
Yoz Beatz is one of the pioneers in the New York Drill scene as he’s the producer behind hit tracks for genre-defining artists including Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign. Yoz grew up in London in a musical background as his Father is Congo Natty a.k.a Rebel MC who is a British Producer, Artist & DJ.
Gwen Stefani moved to tears by Justin Aaron's 'The Voice' performance: 'I’m in awe of you'
There was no shortage of honest feeling for Team Gwen singers Alyssa Witrado and Justin Aaron during the second round of live shows Monday night.
thehypemagazine.com
Zae Litty Turns All the Way Up on ‘Sprinter Vans’ with Sosa Geek and SpotemGottem
Zae Litty is an American recording artist born and raised in Chicago. Music has always been an interest of his since a very young age. At only 11 years old he was introduced to the microphone with the help of his older brother. Although he began music early it was not until he was 17 that he was sure he wanted to make a career out of music. Zae Litty’s musical inspiration stems from some of Hip-Hops great influencers such as Lil Wayne, Drake, Speaker Knockerz, Juice WRLD and many others.
thehypemagazine.com
Big Rube: The Wait Is Over
Let’s hop right into this long overdue solo EP, A Thought Weapon — Conceptually, what does that title represent both to and for you?. Well, I always thought of the brain or the mind as the ultimate weapon. And, I always thought of thoughts as ammunition, and like any weapon it could be used as a negative or positive.
thehypemagazine.com
Harris Breyfogle’s New Sense of Empowerment Has Him Gaining Traction
As is often the case with many of the best musicians (and artists in general), honest music often stems from difficult moments in our lives. Nevertheless, our experiences through life can drive our artistic efforts in a vulnerable way that echoes our creative output. It’s safe to say that genuine lyricism is what will most likely turn a listener into a fan––this is exactly what celebrated artist Harris Breyfogle executes so well in his career.
thehypemagazine.com
No Lonely Hearts: A Dream Realized
First things first, please introduce for me to the members of No Lonely Hearts (NLH)…. Let’s hop right into this latest single / video, “No Body (Else)” — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?. Brian: This was actually such a...
thehypemagazine.com
Full Hearts LA: Pioneering the Spiritual Movement Through Streetwear
Streetwear continues to become increasingly popular as Gen Z and millennials go for comfortable and stylish outfits. People want clothes that not only make them look good but also feel comfortable, and streetwear ticks most of these boxes. But what if there was a clothing line dedicated to speaking to you in ways beyond the aspect of style? Full Hearts LA is a streetwear brand infusing spirituality into street fashion.
Comments / 0