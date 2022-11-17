ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
Grundy County Herald

News from the Grundy County Board of Education

Grundy County School Board members Phyllis Lusk, Nelda Stiefel, Catrina Magouirk, Linda Broom, Margaret Thomas, Chairman Rick Rust, board secretary Anna Meeks and Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley attended the Leadership Conference & Annual Convention hosted by the Tennessee School Boards Association at the Opryland Convention Center in Nashville, Nov. 10 – 13.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Fatal Crash in Franklin County

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department responded Sunday night around 8 p.m. The two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 64 westbound between Main Street and Beans Creek Road in Huntland, closing the roadway around for at least 2 hours. 64 year-old Phyllis Walker of Huntland died...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Franklin County man found with Gunshot Wound Dies

On Sunday afternoon (November 20, 2022), at approximately 3:07 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at a residence on Freedom Lane in the Liberty community to investigate a burglary in progress. When they arrived, deputies found a male with at least one gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

One dead after Franklin County crash on Sunday night

Franklin County, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a crash in Franklin County on Sunday night. The crash happened on Robinson Creek Road and David Crockett Parkway W. While turning left onto David Crockett Parkway the THP says that Phyllis Walker turned her Ford Escape into oncoming traffic while traveling the wrong direction. A woman driving westbound in a Ford Transit on David Crockett Parkway hit Walker's Ford Escape head on.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Cannon County Corrections Officer Arrested

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend. On November 18th, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of assault involving...
CANNON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Buckner Makes History at HCSO

Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WHNT-TV

Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wgnsradio.com

New OAKLAND COURT Residents Are Counting Their Blessings!

(MURFREESBORO) Past improvements in developing low-income communities have had a strong success record in the Heart of Tennessee. Earlier Mayor Shane McFarland said, “The secret ingredient is instilling pride in their community by residents.”. It seems like it was just the other day that neighborhood workshops dealing with the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wjle.com

Friday Afternoon Fire Destroys Residence on Redmon Road

A fire Friday afternoon destroyed a double wide mobile home at 394 Redmon Road. DeKalb County Firefighters were summoned to the home of Roger Bailey at 1:53 p.m. “We found a fully involved trailer fire upon our arrival with flames showing out the roof, front, and rear of the residence,” said Lieutenant Blake Cantrell.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
On Target News

On Target News

Manchester, TN
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee

 https://ontargetnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy