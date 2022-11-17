Read full article on original website
Grundy County Herald
News from the Grundy County Board of Education
Grundy County School Board members Phyllis Lusk, Nelda Stiefel, Catrina Magouirk, Linda Broom, Margaret Thomas, Chairman Rick Rust, board secretary Anna Meeks and Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley attended the Leadership Conference & Annual Convention hosted by the Tennessee School Boards Association at the Opryland Convention Center in Nashville, Nov. 10 – 13.
Fatal Crash in Franklin County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department responded Sunday night around 8 p.m. The two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 64 westbound between Main Street and Beans Creek Road in Huntland, closing the roadway around for at least 2 hours. 64 year-old Phyllis Walker of Huntland died...
Students are ‘flipping over desks,’ making school threats; Why that behavior is becoming more common
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
Raise for Substitute Teachers in the Coffee County School System begins Dec. 1
Starting on December 1 substitute teachers in Coffee County will be getting a raise. There continues to be a need for subs each day. The county school board approved this daily rate increase. This means that, starting on December 1, the daily rate will be $80 for non-certificated and $95 for certificated substitutes.
Franklin County man found with Gunshot Wound Dies
On Sunday afternoon (November 20, 2022), at approximately 3:07 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at a residence on Freedom Lane in the Liberty community to investigate a burglary in progress. When they arrived, deputies found a male with at least one gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived...
One dead after Franklin County crash on Sunday night
Franklin County, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a crash in Franklin County on Sunday night. The crash happened on Robinson Creek Road and David Crockett Parkway W. While turning left onto David Crockett Parkway the THP says that Phyllis Walker turned her Ford Escape into oncoming traffic while traveling the wrong direction. A woman driving westbound in a Ford Transit on David Crockett Parkway hit Walker's Ford Escape head on.
64-year-old woman killed in wrong-way crash in Franklin County
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on David Crockett Parkway at Robinson Creek Road.
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
Man found shot in Franklin County home, pronounced dead at hospital
An investigation is underway in Franklin County after a burglary call led to the discovery of a shooting victim Sunday afternoon.
All wet: 'Billing issue confusion' leaves some Hamilton County water customers out to dry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Several customers of a Chattanooga-based water utility got a shock when they opened their most recent water bill. For months, their monthly bill was quite low. Now, though, they're having to pay for what they should have been charged at the time. And the utility says...
Cannon County Corrections Officer Arrested
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend. On November 18th, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of assault involving...
Gas Prices This Week = Rutherford County Prices are Some of the Lowest in Tennessee
It appears that gas prices are falling as the temperatures fall, when comparing November prices at the pump to the humid summer month of July. On Monday morning, the average price of fuel across the U.S. was ringing in at $3.65 per gallon. This past summer on July 11th, nationwide prices at the pump averaged $4.66 per gallon.
Buckner Makes History at HCSO
Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
Murfreesboro Police Warn that MPD T-Shirt's and Hoodie's being Sold through Facebook are Part of a Scam
(MURFREESBORO) The Murfreesboro Police Department warns residents not to fall victim to a recent scam on Facebook. That recent scam comes in the form of Murfreesboro Police hoodies and t-shirts being sold through links on social media, but the MPD reports, “Posts on the department’s Facebook page selling t-shirts are scams.”
New OAKLAND COURT Residents Are Counting Their Blessings!
(MURFREESBORO) Past improvements in developing low-income communities have had a strong success record in the Heart of Tennessee. Earlier Mayor Shane McFarland said, “The secret ingredient is instilling pride in their community by residents.”. It seems like it was just the other day that neighborhood workshops dealing with the...
Chase of wanted felon in Chattanooga ends with patrol vehicle, 2 others damaged, arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A chase of a wanted felon in Chattanooga Sunday night ended with the suspect in custody, an officer hurt, and 3 vehicles damaged, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened a little after 5:30 p.m., when an officer noticed the vehicle of a wanted suspect, 28-year-old...
Kitchen fire damages East Ridge home; no injuries reported, says fire chief
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — UPDATE 11/19 @ 11:38 p.m. Multiple crews were dispatched to a house fire off Blocker Lane around 9:59 p.m. Saturday. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS arrived on the scene. According to East Ridge Fire Chief Mike Williams, crews saw heavy...
Friday Afternoon Fire Destroys Residence on Redmon Road
A fire Friday afternoon destroyed a double wide mobile home at 394 Redmon Road. DeKalb County Firefighters were summoned to the home of Roger Bailey at 1:53 p.m. “We found a fully involved trailer fire upon our arrival with flames showing out the roof, front, and rear of the residence,” said Lieutenant Blake Cantrell.
