"She Said" Is A Powerful Story About The Journalists And Survivors Who Helped Take Down Harvey Weinstein

*I do want to address the fact that Brad Pitt, who recently had abuse allegations brought against him by his former spouse Angelina Jolie , is also an executive producer on the film. Admittedly, development and production of She Said happened before these allegations against Pitt (and I don't know how involved in the film he even was). However, it's still an ironic fact that has not been lost on people (or myself), considering there's literally a line in the film that says, "This is bigger than Weinstein, this is about the system protecting abusers." Of course, Pitt's personal life should not undermine the hard work of all the other filmmakers, actors, and women whose stories are being told, but I think it's worth being transparent about given the subject of the film.