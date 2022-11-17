ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night

It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
TOWSON, MD
It wasn't easy, but North Quincy's Nguyen is back on the gridiron following serious injury

QUINCY – North Quincy High football player Brian Nguyen missed most of last year's Thanksgiving game against Quincy. During the game, the lineman suffered a serious knee injury, tearing his ACL and meniscus. Instead of battling in the biggest game of the year in the trenches, he spent the game in the hospital. Nguyen made it back to the field to celebrate a 15-12 Raider win.
QUINCY, MA
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

