Sources: Nancy Pelosi eyes Hakeem Jeffries for Democratic leadership spot

NEW YORK - It was a dramatic moment in Washington as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to hold the post, announced she will not seek a leadership post in the next Congress , clearing the way for what she called a new generation of party leaders.

The Washington speculation machine has been in overdrive for months, wondering if Pelosi would in fact keep her 2018 pledge to limit herself to four more years as her party's leader, and if so, who would follow in her footsteps.

She answered the first question Thursday, and sources tell Marcia Kramer she has done everything in her power to determine her successor.

"I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress," Pelosi said.

Wearing suffragette white in an apparent nod to the fact that she was the first woman to serve as speaker of the House of Representatives, Pelosi said she would leave her leadership post following the November elections where a series of Democratic losses cost her party the majority.

That included four seats on Long Island that went Republican and helped solidify a party changeover that will propel California Rep. Kevin McCarthy into the speakership.

Pelosi will remain in Congress.

"There is no greater official honor for me than to stand on this floor and to speak for the people of San Francisco," Pelosi said.

Pelosi, who was reelected to represent her San Francisco district, is expected to serve out the two year term. But sources close to Pelosi tell CBS2 she will not seek reelection in 2024.

Her decision to step down came after her husband Paul was attacked with a hammer in their San Francisco home by an assailant who was actually looking for her.

She seemed to tear up as she thanked people for their prayers and support for her husband.

Pelosi, 82, clears the way for a new crop of leaders.

"For me, the hour's come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect, and I am grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder the responsibility," Pelosi said.

Sources tell CBS2 she hopes to pass the torch to Brooklyn Rep. Hakeem Jeffries , 52, who has put together a diverse leadership team: Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Pete Aguilar of California.

Jeffries hugged Pelosi after her announcement, and praised her in a tweet as the G.O.A.T. - greatest of all time.

Political pundit Basil Smikle says Jeffries would not only be the first person of color to lead his party in the house, but also represent a new generation.

"It's an opportunity for Gen Xs like me to actually be reflected in the In the House leadership. We had a number of octogenarians in power for a very long time, and a number of young voters and young leaders were concerned that, you know, they wouldn't have an opportunity for leadership, but now they do," Smikle said.

California Rep. Adam Schiff was also said to be interested in the job. Sources tell Kramer Pelosi has worked behind the scenes to convince him to run for Sen. Diane Feinstein's seat when she retires.

The vote on a new minority leader will be held before the new Congress convenes in January.