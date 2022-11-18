Hawkins, Jackson likely to return to action for UConn

Storrs — Practice seemed different on Thursday for the UConn basketball team.

There was just more life and energy.

A sure sign that Andre Jackson and Jordan Hawkins, who’ve missed time due to injuries, both practiced with the team.

“It was the best practice that we’ve had,” coach Dan Hurley said. “Bringing two guys of that caliber back in, everything ramped up – the energy level, the competition. It was good.”

Both Jackson and Hawkins, two key backcourt players, will likely see action on Friday when No. 25 UConn (3-0) hosts UNC Wilmington (1-2) at 8:30 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion.

A junior co-captain, Jackson will be making his season debut after sitting out with a broken finger while Hawkins spent time on the sidelines recovering from a concussion suffered early in the season opener on Nov. 7.

“Without any setbacks, it looks good for Jordan…,” Hurley said. “Andre will be a game-day decision based on how he is feeling. He hasn’t had the runway that Jordan has had in terms of getting on the court.”

It’s an understatement to say the Huskies are thrilled to have them both back.

“I’m so happy they’re back,” redshirt freshman Alex Karaban said. “They were able to go live today (in practice). … Just seeing the joy that they play with really was like an adrenaline boost for us going into (Friday). I love both of those guys and I love playing with them. Can’t wait for them to come back healthy.”

The Huskies will definitely be a stronger team once Jackson and Hawkins get back up to full speed. Expect some rust in their games coming off a layoff. To start, they’ll be on a minutes restriction.

UConn survived just fine without the two starters, easily winning its first three games by an average margin of 26.7 points. They’ve shown balance on offense with five players averaging in double figures. Transfers Tristen Newton, Nahiem Alleyne, Hassan Diarra and Joey Calcaterra all have made an impact.

That’s a terrific sign.

“We can’t do this without Andre and Jordan in terms of the full season,” Hurley said, “but just so thrilled with Joey, Nahiem, Tristen and Hassan. As four new transfer players, to be able to buy into the culture and defend and play and look like UConn players and not transfer players has been a blessing.”

UNC Wilmington should present a bigger challenge for UConn than the previous three opponents.

The Seahawks are coming off a 27-win season during which they captured the Colonial Athletic Association regular season championship. They’re battle-tested, having already played road games at No. 1 North Carolina and Oklahoma, losing 69-56 and 74-53, respectively.

“It’s not going to be like where teams have wilted,” Hurley said. “These guys won 27 games last year, with (guard Shykeim) Phillips leading that group as a veteran player. I think it’s the best rebounding team that we’ve played.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for that coach (Takayo Siddle) and his culture and their identity. They turn you over and rebound the heck out of the ball and play as hard as anyone we’ll play this year and they’re really athletic.”

This is an important stretch for the Huskies, who have two games before heading out West to compete in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland where they’ll face Oregon in the tournament opener on Thursday.

It will give the Huskies time to work Hawkins and Jackson back into the rotation. They’ll also host Delaware State on Sunday in Hartford before their road trip.

“Coming back from injury is not easy,” Karaban said. “For them to play hopefully (Friday) and then hopefully Sunday and for them to be ready against Oregon will be huge for us because we’ll need them.”

The Huskies also have two games to smooth out some rough edges in the team’s play. They can always tighten up on defense. And they haven’t shot the ball as well as expected, sinking 48.6 percent from the field, but just 30.9 percent from 3-point range.

“I think we’ve missed a lot of good threes that I think we’ll make,” Hurley said.

No. 25 UCONN vs. UNC WILMINGTON

Location: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs

Tip: 8:30 p.m. (FS2)

Records: UConn 3-0, UNC Wilmington 1-2

Last game: UConn beat Buffalo, 84-64, Tuesday; UNC Wilmington lost at Oklahoma, 74-53, Tuesday

Probable starters: UConn, 6-5 sr. guard Tristen Newton (14 pts, 7.3 rebs, 5 assists), 6-4 sr. guard Nahiem Alleyne (10.3 pts), 6-2 jr. guard Hassan Diarra (6.7 pts, 5 assists), 6-8 r-fr. forward Alex Karaban (11 pts, 4 rebs), 6-9 jr. forward Adama Sanogo (19 pts, 9 rebs)

UNC Wilmington, 6-2 sr. guard Shykeim Phillips (9.7 pts), 6-1 jr. guard Donovan Newby (4.3 pts), 6-7 sr. guard Maleeck Harden-Hayes (2.7 pts, 2.3 rebs), 6-6 so. guard Trazarien White (18.3 pts, 4.7 rebs), 6-9 sr. forward Amari Kelly (7.7 pts, 4.7 rebs)

Noteworthy: Series: UConn leads 1-0, winning 93-55 in December 1997 in Hartford. … Seahawks’ only win came against Division II Allen, 104-55, and also lost at No. 1 North Carolina, 69-56. … Roster rebuilt from a team that shared the Colonial Athletic Association regular season title and and claimed the College Basketball Invitational title last season. … Top reserve: 6-0 so. guard Jamarii Thomas (3 pts, 2.7 rebs). … Grad forward Victor Enoh top rebounder at 5.3. … UNCW 3-7 all-time vs. Big East foes. … Newton is the only Husky on the roster to previously play vs. Seahawks, finishing with 10 pts, 3 rebs and 8 assists for East Carolina in an overtime win on Dec. 7, 2020. … Hot: Sanogo 3 for 4 from 3-point range. Cold: Huskies shooting 30.9 percent from beyond the arc. … Injury update: Andre Jackson (broken finger) probable, Jordan Hawkins (concussion) likely to play, Samson Johnson (foot) out. … Fourth straight home game to open the season. … Huskies 53-5 all-time vs. CAA teams, with all five losses vs. Northeastern. … Up next: UConn hosts Delaware State at 5 p.m. Sunday in Hartford.

– Gavin Keefe