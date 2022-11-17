ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

Helping Hand gets its own helping hand from Tyson

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local organization received a helpful donation on Friday. The Helping Hand in Humboldt is a nonprofit organization that helps disenfranchised individuals. At their store on 810 North 22nd Avenue, they give out a free meal every day from noon to 1 p.m. They also have...
HUMBOLDT, TN
WBBJ

Jackson offers Thanksgiving Day restaurant options

JACKSON, Tenn. –Looking for a restaurant open on Thanksgiving Day, check out this list to find an option. For some folks, holidays are just another day and perhaps family meals at home are not an option. Well, if you or someone you know falls into this category, Jackson has...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Carroll County Home Lost To Fire

McKenzie, Tenn.–A Carroll County family lost their home to fire Sunday evening. No one was reported injured and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby homes. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to 214 Blooming Grove Road at 5:1 p.m. and found the...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office captain gets escort

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department escorted one of their own in a procession of honor. Officers escorted the body of Capt. Marty Plunk, of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday. He was escorted from George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home to Dresden.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

UC Tornadoes’ Season Ends In Loss To Huntingdon

Union City, Tenn.–Union City’s second loss to Huntingdon wasn’t any easier to swallow than the first. The 10th-ranked Golden Tornadoes – who dropped a close decision to Huntingdon in their regular season finale – saw their season end when the No. 6 Mustangs scored twice in the fourth quarter to rally and beat UC 14-3 in the Class 2A state quarterfinals Friday night.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Patriots Advance To TSSAA Semi-Finals

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Patriots move on to the TSSAA semi-finals with their win over Springfield Friday night. Final score 27-19 and the Patriots meet Page at home next Friday. Coach James Counce talked after the game about the effort his team put on, with players stepping up to...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County/McKenzie Basketball Game Postponed

Paris, Tenn.–With both football teams winning last night, the Henry County vs McKenzie basketball game scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed. An announcement will be made when a new date has been scheduled, according to HCHS Principal Michele Webb.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Local judge receives sentence over DUI charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — On August 17, a Madison County General Sessions court judge was arrested. Back in August, Judge Hugh Harvey Jr. was arrested on two charges. One being a DUI and second being in possession of a handgun while under the influence. Around 1:30 p.m., Harvey was seen...
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County deputies arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in August. Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Mark Anthony Snipes Jr. was arrested Friday morning. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy