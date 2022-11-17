Read full article on original website
wnbjtv.com
The Salvation Army Receives 80 Thanksgiving Food Boxes from Jackson-Old Hickory Rotary Club
JACKSON, Tenn. - Eighty food boxes have been donated to help provide families with Thanksgiving dinners this year. With grocery store prices increasing, food donations are especially important this time of the year. As inflation rises, the prices of groceries can be more concerning. “The entire nation is experiencing the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local church packs Thanksgiving meal kits to deliver to families in need
MARTIN, TN — Everything seems to cost more these days, and your Thanksgiving dinner is no different. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is expected to cost 20% more this year than it did in 2021. One local church is lending a helping...
WBBJ
Helping Hand gets its own helping hand from Tyson
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local organization received a helpful donation on Friday. The Helping Hand in Humboldt is a nonprofit organization that helps disenfranchised individuals. At their store on 810 North 22nd Avenue, they give out a free meal every day from noon to 1 p.m. They also have...
WBBJ
Jackson offers Thanksgiving Day restaurant options
JACKSON, Tenn. –Looking for a restaurant open on Thanksgiving Day, check out this list to find an option. For some folks, holidays are just another day and perhaps family meals at home are not an option. Well, if you or someone you know falls into this category, Jackson has...
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Home Lost To Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A Carroll County family lost their home to fire Sunday evening. No one was reported injured and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby homes. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to 214 Blooming Grove Road at 5:1 p.m. and found the...
WBBJ
Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office captain gets escort
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department escorted one of their own in a procession of honor. Officers escorted the body of Capt. Marty Plunk, of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday. He was escorted from George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home to Dresden.
WTVC
Tennessee family searches for answers in farmer's gruesome murder
When someone confesses to a murder in a suicide note, you would think the case would be solved. But a family in Benton County is far from satisfied with this confession, and you are about to find out why:. Tim Ring worked hard all his life. For 20 years he...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/18/22 – 11/21/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/18/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in Memphis
A man that does online sales has a beef with the United States Postal Service in Memphis, claiming it has lost 38 packages he has mailed out. One man is not happy because his packages keep getting lost in the mail in Memphis, TN.
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road. The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident back in August on Batchelor Levee Road. […]
radionwtn.com
UC Tornadoes’ Season Ends In Loss To Huntingdon
Union City, Tenn.–Union City’s second loss to Huntingdon wasn’t any easier to swallow than the first. The 10th-ranked Golden Tornadoes – who dropped a close decision to Huntingdon in their regular season finale – saw their season end when the No. 6 Mustangs scored twice in the fourth quarter to rally and beat UC 14-3 in the Class 2A state quarterfinals Friday night.
radionwtn.com
Investigation Into Major Distribution Of Meth In West Tennessee Leads To Arrest
CEDAR GROVE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Memphis Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Henderson County man on drug and weapons charges. Since June, agents and officers...
radionwtn.com
Patriots Advance To TSSAA Semi-Finals
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Patriots move on to the TSSAA semi-finals with their win over Springfield Friday night. Final score 27-19 and the Patriots meet Page at home next Friday. Coach James Counce talked after the game about the effort his team put on, with players stepping up to...
radionwtn.com
Henry County/McKenzie Basketball Game Postponed
Paris, Tenn.–With both football teams winning last night, the Henry County vs McKenzie basketball game scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed. An announcement will be made when a new date has been scheduled, according to HCHS Principal Michele Webb.
WBBJ
Local judge receives sentence over DUI charge
JACKSON, Tenn. — On August 17, a Madison County General Sessions court judge was arrested. Back in August, Judge Hugh Harvey Jr. was arrested on two charges. One being a DUI and second being in possession of a handgun while under the influence. Around 1:30 p.m., Harvey was seen...
actionnews5.com
Fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County deputies arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in August. Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Mark Anthony Snipes Jr. was arrested Friday morning. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Oakland Advances to the Semifinals of the TSSAA Playoffs After Beating Blackman
Blackman- 23 Oakland (12-1) beats Blackman (10-3) for the second time this season. The Patriots held a 14-9 lead at the halftime break. Eric Taylor scored the game’s only touchdown in the first quarter. He would go on to score again in the second quarter. Blackman answered back quickly...
