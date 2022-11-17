Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Malta proposes bill to ease EU’s strictest anti-abortion law
VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta’s government has introduced legislation to ease the European Union’s strictest anti-abortion law and allow the procedure in cases where the mother’s life or health is at risk. It is taking action after a headline-grabbing case involving an American tourist who miscarried and was airlifted off the Mediterranean island to get treatment. The overwhelmingly Roman Catholic Malta is the only EU member nation that still prohibits abortion for any reason, with laws making it a crime punishable by up to three years in prison to have the procedure. The group Doctors for Choice welcomed the move but said abortion should be decriminalized completely.
KEYT
Lawmakers urge action after report of other high court leak
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said his panel is reviewing “serious allegations” in a report that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception. The report Saturday in The...
KEYT
Alabama governor asks to pause executions and review system after recent lethal injections halted
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has asked the state’s attorney general to pause executions and requested a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system following multiple failed lethal injections. “Ivey on Monday asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw the state’s two pending motions to set...
KEYT
Was it sedition? Jan. 6 trial a major test for Justice Dept.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of people have been convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that left dozens of officers injured, sent lawmakers running for their lives and shook the foundations of American democracy. Now jurors in the case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates will decide, for the first time, whether the actions of any Jan. 6 defendants amount to seditious conspiracy. Jury deliberations are expected to begin soon after prosecutors spent weeks trying to make the case that Rhodes and his band of antigovernment extremists were not whipped into an impulsive frenzy by President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, but came to Washington intent on stopping the transfer of presidential power.
KEYT
Mothers of LGBTQ children join forces in Latin America
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — LGBTQ people fight for their rights across the world. And for many, the struggle is particularly hard in Latin America. Now, they have a new ally in this socially conservative region. Founded in 2017, the Latin American Movement of Mothers of LGTB+ Children lobbies governments to eliminate prejudicial laws and better enforce bans on violence and discrimination. Members’ children say they have already won the most important battle of their lives: gaining their mothers’ backing. But in some countries, mothers who try to help their children deal with discrimination can find themselves the subject of scrutiny.
KEYT
Their preemie was already a fighter. Then at 3 weeks old, she caught the virus that’s packing hospitals across the US
As Abhishesh Pokharel carried his 3-week-old daughter into the emergency department, her fingers and toes were turning blue. Other parts of her tiny body were yellow. Something was very wrong. The triage nurse at Greater Baltimore Medical Center knew it, too. She took one look at baby Ayra and gave...
Comments / 0