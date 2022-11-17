ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

KEYT

Malta proposes bill to ease EU’s strictest anti-abortion law

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta’s government has introduced legislation to ease the European Union’s strictest anti-abortion law and allow the procedure in cases where the mother’s life or health is at risk. It is taking action after a headline-grabbing case involving an American tourist who miscarried and was airlifted off the Mediterranean island to get treatment. The overwhelmingly Roman Catholic Malta is the only EU member nation that still prohibits abortion for any reason, with laws making it a crime punishable by up to three years in prison to have the procedure. The group Doctors for Choice welcomed the move but said abortion should be decriminalized completely.
KEYT

Lawmakers urge action after report of other high court leak

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said his panel is reviewing “serious allegations” in a report that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception. The report Saturday in The...
GEORGIA STATE
KEYT

Was it sedition? Jan. 6 trial a major test for Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of people have been convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that left dozens of officers injured, sent lawmakers running for their lives and shook the foundations of American democracy. Now jurors in the case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates will decide, for the first time, whether the actions of any Jan. 6 defendants amount to seditious conspiracy. Jury deliberations are expected to begin soon after prosecutors spent weeks trying to make the case that Rhodes and his band of antigovernment extremists were not whipped into an impulsive frenzy by President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, but came to Washington intent on stopping the transfer of presidential power.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Mothers of LGBTQ children join forces in Latin America

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — LGBTQ people fight for their rights across the world. And for many, the struggle is particularly hard in Latin America. Now, they have a new ally in this socially conservative region. Founded in 2017, the Latin American Movement of Mothers of LGTB+ Children lobbies governments to eliminate prejudicial laws and better enforce bans on violence and discrimination. Members’ children say they have already won the most important battle of their lives: gaining their mothers’ backing. But in some countries, mothers who try to help their children deal with discrimination can find themselves the subject of scrutiny.

