Their preemie was already a fighter. Then at 3 weeks old, she caught the virus that’s packing hospitals across the US
As Abhishesh Pokharel carried his 3-week-old daughter into the emergency department, her fingers and toes were turning blue. Other parts of her tiny body were yellow. Something was very wrong. The triage nurse at Greater Baltimore Medical Center knew it, too. She took one look at baby Ayra and gave...
January 6 defendant who barged into Pelosi offices during attack found guilty of multiple counts
Riley Williams, a Pennsylvania woman who barged into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s offices on January 6, 2021, was found guilty on Monday of multiple counts she faced over the Capitol attack. Williams was found guilty of six of the eight counts she was charged with, including assaulting or resisting...
Leader of Argentina’s Mothers of the Plaza dies at 93
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A housewife who became a human rights campaigner when her two sons vanished after being arrested under Argentina’s military dictatorship has died. Hebe de Bonafini was 93 and suffered chronic illnesses. She was among 14 women who founded the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in 1977, two years after the military seized power and began a brutal crackdown on suspected leftists. She became president two years later and led the more radical of two factions until her death. The Mothers initially demanded the return of their children — and later punishment of the military figures responsible for seizing and killing them.
German priest abducted in Mali’s capital in rare kidnapping
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Colleagues say that unknown assailants have abducted a German priest in Mali’s capital. The kidnapping of the Rev. Hans-Joachim Lohre on Sunday marks the first kidnapping of a Westerner in Bamako in more than a decade. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but suspicion immediately fell on Islamic extremists, who have a history of abducting foreigners and holding them for ransom. Lohre has lived in Mali for more than 30 years, where he teaches at the Institute of Islamic-Christian Training. A colleague said investigators later found his car door open and his cross necklace cut off him and on the ground.
Death of US Capitol Police officer by suicide qualifies for line of duty benefits DOJ rules
The Justice Department has determined that the death of a US Capitol Police officer by suicide in the days following the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol occurred in the line of duty and qualifies for line-of-duty death benefits, the officer’s family said in a statement Monday.
From fish photos to MAGA hats and guns, this is what it’s like on conservative dating app The Right Stuff
From the moment the conservative-only dating app The Right Stuff launched, it’s been the subject of ridicule.The reaction is hardly surprising, considering the marketing for the invite-only app backed by conservative PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel reads like a Saturday Night Live skit. “Quit swiping, scrolling and trolling the wrong people. There are people out there just like you,” the website promises, while guaranteeing “profiles without pronouns” and a way to “connect with people who aren’t offended by everything”.Amusement over the very existence of The Right Stuff only grew after the Apple App Store was inundated with reviews from people claiming...
China, US officials to attend Southeast Asia defense meeting
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese and U.S. defense chiefs will both attend next week’s expanded meeting of Southeast Asian defense ministers in Cambodia. China’s Defense Ministry says Gen. Wei Fenghe will attend the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus from Sunday to Thursday. And the Department of Defense says Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III will also attend after stops in Canada and Indonesia. Both plan to meet with participants on the margins of the main gathering, although it wasn’t clear if Wei and Austin would hold a separate dialogue. Their countries are chief rivals for influence in the region, where China is seeking to smooth over disputes surrounding its claim to the South China Sea.
North Korea calls UN’s Guterres ‘puppet of US’ after launch
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s foreign minister has called U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “a puppet of the United States” for joining U.S.-led condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier called on the North to “to immediately desist” from more provocations after the North’s ICBM launch on Friday. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui expressed strong regret over Guterres’ comments. The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to discuss the North’s ICBM test later Monday. But further sanctions are unlikely since Russia and China oppose them.
VP Harris to visit front-line Philippine island in sea feud
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will underscore America’s commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that starts Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. After...
Fire kills 38 at industrial wholesaler in central China
BEIJING (AP) — A fire has killed 38 people at an industrial wholesaler in central China’s Henan province. A district government in the city of Anyang said two other people were injured. More than 200 rescuers and firefighters responded to the fire that took four hours to extinguish Monday evening. No word was given on the cause of the fire or how so many employees were killed. China has a history of industrial accidents caused by lax regard to safety measures fueled by rising competition and abetted by corruption among officials. Online listings for the company, Kaixinda, said it wholesaled in a wide range of industrial goods including chemicals.
China reports first Covid-19 deaths in nearly 6 months as cases spike
China has reported its first deaths of Covid-19 patients in nearly six months as the country struggles to contain a surge in cases across multiple cities that’s testing the limits of its tough zero-Covid strategy. On Monday, China’s National Health Commission reported two deaths of Covid-19 patients in Beijing...
US pushes defense ties with Indonesia as China strengthens
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin has met his Indonesian counterpart to push stronger defense ties amid growing Chinese naval activity in the Indo-Pacific region. Austin says he and Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto discussed ways to deepen the two countries’ partnership, including through expanding interoperability and increasing investments in defense education. But Subianto stressed Indonesia’s neutral stance. He says Indonesia always takes the position of trying to maintain the best relationships with all nations, especially all the major powers.”
US, allies clash with Russia, China over North Korea tests
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies have strongly condemned North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test and called for action to limit its nuclear and missile programs. But Russia and China opposed any new pressure on Pyongyang. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the Biden administration will circulate a proposed presidential statement that would condemn North Korea’s launches and call for Pyongyang to abide by U.N. sanctions banning all ballistic missile and nuclear tests. Presidential statements require agreement from all 15 council members, and comments by Russia and China indicate resistance to condemning North Korea’s action.
Prosecutors: Reduced sentence, prison time for Gaetz friend
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Florida tax collector whose arrest on sex trafficking and identity theft charges led to a probe of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz should get his sentence reduced for cooperating with authorities. But prosecutors said in court papers this month that former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg still deserves prison time to send a message that no public official is above the law. Greenberg is facing a 12-year prison sentence when he is sentenced in federal court in Orlando, Florida in two weeks. The court filings from prosecutors didn’t specify how many years in prison Greenberg’s sentence should be adjusted.
Afghan official says 19 people lashed in northeast province
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan Supreme Court official says 19 people were lashed in the country’s northeast after being convicted of adultery, theft and running away from home. It appears to be the first official confirmation that punishments like lashing and flogging are being meted out since the Taliban seized power in August 2021. During their previous rule in the late 1990s, the group carried out public executions, floggings and stoning of those convicted of crimes in Taliban courts. On Sunday, a Supreme Court official said that 10 men and nine women were punished in Takhar province in the presence of elders, residents and scholars.
Dominican Republic rejects criticism of Haitian deportations
HAVANA (AP) — The Dominican Republic said it “profusely rejects” criticism of its crackdown on Haitian migrants from a growing number of countries and human rights agencies. Dominican authorities have ramped up border enforcement and deportations of Haitians amid intensifying turmoil in Haiti due to a gang blockade of fuel supplies and a cholera outbreak. They have defended their actions as being crucial to national security. Authorities say they deported 43,900 migrants, largely Haitians, between July and October. Between September and October alone, deportation figures shot up by about 50%.
Canada sanctions ex-Haiti president and prime ministers
DJERBA, Tunisia (AP) — Canada has expanded its economic sanctions freezing the Canadian assets of Haitian political elites to now include former president Michel Martelly and former prime ministers Laurent Lamothe and Jean-Henry Céant. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly accused the trio this weekend of helping gangs undermine Haiti’s current government and called on international partners to follow Canada’s lead. She made the announcement at a two-day Francophonie summit in Tunisia. The Caribbean country is paralyzed by gang warfare. Haitian Foreign Affairs Minister Jean Victor Généus said the new sanctions put real consequences on those causing a “nightmare” in his country.
S. Korea’s leader suspends Q&A with reporters amid media row
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president has suspended his routine morning Q&A sessions with journalists after squabbling with a broadcaster over its coverage of his remarks caught on a hot mic in the United States. President Yoon Suk Yeol’s so-called “door-stepping” session was in line with his campaign promise to better communicate with the public. But his office said Monday that “a recent unsavory incident” led it to scrap the Q&A session. It referred to an altercation between one of the presidential aides and a reporter from the MBC television network. Some journalists’ organizations and Yoon’s liberal rivals have criticized the president for threatening press freedoms. Yoon’s supporters say MBC brought it upon itself because of its unfairness in reporting.
Seoul: Kim's daughter unveiled last week is his 2nd child
South Korea's spy agency has told lawmakers that the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who was recently seen in public for the first time at a missile launch site is his second child
Hong Kong leader Lee isolating with COVID-19 after APEC trip
HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong government says leader John Lee tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Thailand. The government says Lee had negative test results throughout his four-day stay in Bangkok but his test upon his arrival at Hong Kong’s airport on Sunday night was positive. Lee is now in isolation and will work from home. He met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and others at the APEC forum in Bangkok. Lee’s aim at the forum of Asia-Pacific economies was to promote Hong Kong’s image as the city reopens to the world after imposing severe COVID-19 restrictions for much of the pandemic.
