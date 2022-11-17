Read full article on original website
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
MGK Wore A Spiky Suit To The AMAs Last Night, And I Have Several Questions, Such As, "How Did He Sit In That Thing?!"
You can look, but don't you touch!
AdWeek
Prime Video: What’s Coming in December 2022
Ring in the holidays in style with all of the new content coming to Prime Video in December. Highlights include the long-awaited return of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for Season 3, the high-stakes family drama Riches and mystery drama Three Pines. NYPD Blue and Chuck will also be available.
Fans Are Falling In Love With "Disenchanted" Just Like They Fell For The Original 15 Years Ago
Disenchanted is finally on Disney+, so we've rounded up fan reactions and even given you a fun Disney villains quiz to take!
AdWeek
Ryan Reynolds Resurrected Four Walking Dead Characters—for Series Finale Ads
It’s the end of an era at AMC as The Walking Dead aired its final episode after 11 seasons tonight—but some of the finale’s biggest surprises came during the show’s ad breaks. That’s because four Walking Dead characters who died over the show’s 12-year run were...
AdWeek
Instagram: How to See Everyone You've Muted
Instagram allows people to mute the users they follow on the photo- and video-sharing platform. When a user mutes someone, they will stop seeing their content on Instagram, but they won’t unfollow them. Our guide will show you how to view all of the users you’ve muted in the...
AdWeek
When You Can Likely Stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+
The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, debuted in theaters on Nov. 11. In the film, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje strive to defend their country against world powers following King T’Challa’s demise. As the Wakandans attempt to embrace their newest chapter, the heroes must work to establish a new path for their beloved homeland.
AdWeek
Snapchat Rolls Out AR Lens for Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water
Disney is backing upcoming feature film Avatar: The Way of Water with a custom augmented reality lens on Snapchat that turns the user into a Na’vi. The film will be released in theaters in the U.S. Dec. 16. The lens uses technology including advanced computer vision technology, machine learning,...
AdWeek
Adweek Podcast: Inside the Creator Economy and Adweek's Creator Network
In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller is joined by Christine Gritmon, host of Let’s Talk About Brand, and Adweek social editor Sami Lambert to discuss the current state of the creator economy. They also talk about the...
AdWeek
When the Research Says No, but Your Instincts Say Yes
In October 1989, NBC executives received the test results for a new sitcom—and they were bleak. The show was simultaneously “ordinary” and “unbelievable,” “familiar” and “disorienting.” As a result, “no segment of the audience was eager to watch the show again.”
AdWeek
Behind the Creator: Michael Le
In 2022, the conversation around marketing is incomplete without addressing the creator economy. But how do creators approach brand partnerships, and what do they like to see from potential brand relationships? Adweek’s new “Behind the Creator” series asks creators how to establish healthy, mutually beneficial partnerships in the creator economy.
