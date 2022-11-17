ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

IAHSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

Championship=

Grundy Center 27, West Hancock, Britt 0

8-Player=

Championship=

St. Mary’s, Remsen 38, WACO, Wayland 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
TOWSON, MD
The Times

Basketball scoreboard: North Hall girls dominate Jackson County

North Hall's Kristina Peach scored 19 points with four steals in a 73-21 win against Jackson County on Monday at Lakeview Academy. The Lady Trojans knocked down 14 3-pointers. McKayla Walden had 14 points for North Hall. CHESTATEE GIRLS 61, EFFINGHAM COUNTY 17: Riley Black had another double-double, scoring 23...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Associated Press

Boston College defeats Wyoming for 3rd place at Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Jaeden Zackery scored 16 points and Boston College took third place at the Paradise Jam, defeating Wyoming 59-48 on Monday night. Devin McGlockton and Makai Ashton-Langford added 12 points each for the Eagles (4-2). Boston College held Wyoming to two points over a key six-minute stretch of the second half, turning a one-point lead into a 46-37 advantage. McGlockton hit a 3-pointer and a layup in a 7-0 run that put the Eagles up 55-39 with 3:35 to go. Wyoming (3-3), which was led by 11 points from Ethan Anderson, took fifth place.
LARAMIE, WY
The Associated Press

Strong 2nd half lifts No. 10 Bluejays past No. 21 Texas Tech

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Creighton’s free-flowing offense was uncharacteristically choppy and sloppy for the first 20 minutes against Texas Tech. The 10th-ranked Bluejays looked like their old selves after that, getting out to a quick lead in the second half and pulling away for a 76-65 win over the No. 21 Red Raiders in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday. “First time on the road with this team, maybe they were anxious and excited,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “We certainly weren’t ourselves early in that game. We had as many turnovers in the first 20 possessions, I think, as we’ve had in four games. So once we settled in, I thought we were pretty good.” The Bluejays (5-0) committed a season-high 13 turnovers, all in the first half, and then started rolling.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy