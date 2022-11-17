Augmented and virtual reality

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around 13% of respondents to an October 2021 Bizrate Insights survey said they've used AR and VR while shopping, while 37% said they were interested in doing so. Shoppers can use AR to try on clothes and accessories from home, something that has been clutch during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's also been successful with furniture shopping, which has always required some elbow grease and creative thinking that can be eased with AR.

And don't count out VR, which can help people do things like shop virtual stores or even tour potential apartments. Together, the two have helped make shopping more personal, allowing shoppers to visualize in new and interesting ways.

