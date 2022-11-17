About 30% of respondents to an October 2021 McKinsey survey said they have made a purchase using buy now, pay later services. These services, such as PayPal Pay in 4, Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna, usually let you pay in installments after the fact without needing a credit card.

They've positioned themselves as a combination of traditional layaway and credit, and many e-commerce sites offer these options for everyday items—not just costly things. That 30% figure is up from just 7% in 2019 and 2020 when PayPal still easily led the market.