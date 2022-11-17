ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Personalized recommendations

By Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19EHrk_0jEtdcly00

About 7 in 10 consumers in the U.S. expect businesses to personalize their recommendations, according to a November 2021 McKinsey survey. More than 3 in 4 get frustrated when businesses recommend things that are irrelevant to them.

Personalized recommendations come in many forms, from the data of customers who have combined items in the past to fully algorithmic suggestions based on large pools of all consumer data. They can also be as simple as add-on items, referred to as "upsells" in the sales world. All these recommendations form a veritable buffet as tempting as the grocery store checkout area lined with candy and magazines.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Health or jobs: Peruvian mining town at a crossroads

The Peruvian mining city of La Oroya, one of the most polluted places in the world, is seeking to reopen a heavy metal smelter that poisoned residents for almost a century. - A lifetime of disease - In 2011, La Oroya was listed as the second-most polluted city on Earth, falling into fifth place two years later, according to the Blacksmith Institute, an NGO which works on pollution issues.
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy