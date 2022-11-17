ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

App stores

By BigTunaOnline // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqiM2_0jEtda0W00

The Google Play Store and Apple's App Store each claim to offer about 2 million apps worldwide. Most people may interact with free apps more than anything else, but most of those free apps still engage in commerce through advertising and in-app purchases.

Paid apps range from what seems expensive to a regular person—$10.99 for the Android port of Final Fantasy IX—to the $1,399 professional piano tuner app. Both stores came online in 2008 following the launch of the iPhone and the first Android phone. And the app stores allow customers to find and download the proprietary apps of almost every major retailer to buy directly.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy