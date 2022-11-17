The Google Play Store and Apple's App Store each claim to offer about 2 million apps worldwide. Most people may interact with free apps more than anything else, but most of those free apps still engage in commerce through advertising and in-app purchases.

Paid apps range from what seems expensive to a regular person—$10.99 for the Android port of Final Fantasy IX—to the $1,399 professional piano tuner app. Both stores came online in 2008 following the launch of the iPhone and the first Android phone. And the app stores allow customers to find and download the proprietary apps of almost every major retailer to buy directly.