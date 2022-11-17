Read full article on original website
H-E-B Announces Changes for 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
Five restaurants in Texas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Texas, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
‘Crushed and devastated’: Dripping Springs ISD families address board after bond package fails
There was tension Monday night in Dripping Springs after school board members held their first meeting since the district's $481 million bond package failed on Election Day.
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
Wait, What? Did You Know You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Be Legally Married In Texas?
Have you ever been in a really tight relationship, yet not sure if you’re ready to be tied down? Well, here in Texas, people could have a valid point when they say you might as well be married. I DO OR YOU DON'T THAT IS THE REAL QUESTION!. A...
A Man Visiting Texas Said Buc-ee's Is ‘Overhyped' & People Are Defending The Store’s Restrooms
Snacks were also part of the discussion. Buc-ee’s convenience stores are widely popular and visited throughout their different U.S. locations, especially in Texas. A lot of travelers usually make it a stop on their way to a new destination and swear by this place’s restrooms and food. However,...
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
San Antonio College cancels classes Wednesday night after building shakes during West Texas earthquake
SAN ANTONIO – An earthquake centered more than 350 miles away from San Antonio has prompted one college campus to cancel classes Wednesday night. The 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:32 p.m. near Mentone in West Texas. Some people in San Antonio felt the tremor, including students and staff...
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Texas
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Texas is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Whoopee Bowl in Canutillo. Keep reading to learn more.
Proposed Cy-Fair ISD attendance boundary changes could affect 44 campuses
Cy-Fair ISD students returned to campuses Aug. 22 for the 2022-23 school year. (Courtesy Cy-Fair ISD) Officials with Cy-Fair ISD presented a proposed plan at the Nov. 14 board meeting to populate three new campuses opening soon and provide enrollment relief to overcrowded campuses by better utilizing nearby campuses operating under capacity. The plan could impact as many as 44 campuses districtwide.
Bethany Medford appointed new Conroe ISD deputy superintendent
CISD appointed Bethany Medford to deputy superintendent on Nov. 15. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact ) Conroe ISD appointed Bethany Medford, the assistant superintendent for middle schools, to deputy superintendent during a Nov. 15 school board meeting. According to previous reporting, Deputy Superintendent Chris Hines announced his retirement in June. Superintendent Curtis...
Pearland ISD Future Farmers of America students win awards at Brazoria County Fair
Pearland FFA students Kasen Douglas, Samantha Guzzetta, Sophia Guzzetta and Lorelai Dodson with Turner High School’s Ag Science teacher, Amber Brending, as they were recognized by the board of trustees during a board meeting held Nov. 8. (Courtesy Pearland ISD) Several students with Pearland FFA participated in the Brazoria...
Construction to begin on Tomball alleys in spring 2023
The Tomball alley improvement project will improve alleys throughout Old Town Tomball, such as the one behind DaVinci Artists Gallery on Main Street. (Community Impact staff) Construction on the alleyways in downtown Tomball—part of the city’s alley improvement project—is anticipated to begin in spring 2023, Tomball City Manager David Esquivel said in an interview.
Sugar Land signs contract for First Colony Trail construction
The First Colony Trail Project is intended to create a connected trail network within the First Colony area. (Courtesy Pexels) After nine years and a revision of scope, the First Colony Trail and Pedestrian Bridges Project has construction in sight. Sugar Land City Council authorized a $3.3 million contract with...
Texas Transportation Commission adopts $85B plan, projects will affect areas in Bay Area
A few of the projects are earmarked in or around the Bay Area. Each will go to bid between 2023 and 2026. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On Aug. 30, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the adoption of an $85 billion 10-year statewide road construction plan known as the Unified Transportation Program. The UTP is the master document for the Texas Department of Transportation.
