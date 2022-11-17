When Taylor Swift first burst onto the scene in 2006 with the release of her self-titled debut album, she quickly became known for her country western fashion sense and long, blonde hair, just as much as for her confessional song lyrics. At the time, in the mid-aughts, Taylor wore her hair in a very of-the-time deeply side-parted style with pageant-y curls and swooping bangs. In Taylor’s 15+ years on the scene, she’s had many eras, but has since adopted the blunt bangs and trending middle part combo. Recently, she must have been feeling nostalgic for her 2000s “Our Song” era, however, because the singer gave us a blast from the past with major side bangs at the 2022 American Music Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO