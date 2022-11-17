Read full article on original website
African Cotton Exporter Benin Looks to Local Manufacturing to Reduce Emissions
Africa's biggest cotton exporter, Benin, has built an industrial park to move the country away from raw exports to finished products. Environmental activists say local manufacturing will also cut down on emissions from shipping that contribute to climate change. Henry Wilkins reports from Djigbé, Benin. Camera: Henry Wilkins Video Editor: Henry Wilkins.
World Cup Fans in Remote Cameroon Pool Funds to Watch
The World Cup men's football championship kicks off in Qatar Sunday with fans in Africa keen to watch five teams from the continent competing for the title. Cameroon's national team, the Indomitable Lions, one of Africa's most celebrated, will join teams from Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia, and the continent's champion - Senegal.
Philanthropist Bill Gates Pledges Additional $7 Billion for African Countries
Nairobi, Kenya — Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates pledged an additional $7 billion in development funds to Africa. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said the money would be spent over the next four years to support African countries as they confront hunger, disease, gender inequality and poverty.
Pakistan Hails Historic Fund to Pay for Climate-Induced Disasters
Islamabad — Pakistan welcomed an agreement Sunday at the United Nations climate conference in Egypt that would establish a fund to help developing countries ravaged by the impacts of global warming. The South Asian nation of about 225 million people experienced catastrophic floods between June and August of this...
New Zealand Prime Minister Schedules Summit Meeting with China’s Xi
SYDNEY — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday she would bring up geopolitical tensions and human rights in a scheduled meeting Friday with China’s President Xi Jinping. Ardern is to meet Xi on Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation -- APEC -- summit...
UN: Shipment of Russian Fertilizer Bound for Malawi
The U.N. top trade official said Friday a shipment of Russian fertilizer is scheduled to leave a Norwegian port Monday bound for Malawi, helping to ease a backlog of 300,000 tons of the agricultural products currently in European ports. Speaking at a news briefing in Geneva, U.N. Conference on Trade...
Xi-Kishida Meeting Leaves Tough Issues Unresolved
TAIPEI — The leaders of China and Japan agreed to resume high-level dialogue and increase exchanges on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok this week, but experts are questioning how much progress the two made in easing the longstanding friction between their countries. In the...
VP Harris Meets Xi at APEC in Bangkok Ahead of Philippines Visit Near Disputed Spratly Islands
BANGKOK — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping Saturday on the sidelines of the of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok. "The Vice President noted a key message that President [Joe] Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi:...
Somali Media Group Concerned About Alleged Government Moves
Mogadishu, somalia — A media watchdog in Somalia says the government is pressuring one of its leaders to stop criticizing authorities. Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, secretary-general of the Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS), is out on bail after two arrests in October for what officials called “security-related charges.”. But the...
Equatorial Guinea President Set to Win Sixth Term
Nairobi, kenya — Equatorial Guinea, Africa's only Spanish-speaking country, goes to the polls Sunday with 80-year-old President Teodoro Obiang Nguema running for a sixth term. Obiang came to power in a 1979 military coup and, with 43 years in power, is the world's longest-serving head of state. Some 425,000...
Al-Qaida Urges Muslims to Shun World Cup, Stops Short of Threats
CAIRO — Al-Qaida's regional branch urged Muslims around the world to shun the soccer World Cup in Qatar, though it stopped short of threatening attacks or promoting violence in connection with the event, according to a statement reported by a monitoring group. Al Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, the...
VP Harris to Visit Philippine Island in South China Sea Feud
Manila — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will underscore America's commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that started Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. After attending the...
Myanmar Junta Releases Prisoners After International Pressure, Ahead of 2023 Elections
BANGKOK — Myanmar’s junta Thursday released thousands of prisoners, including four foreigners as part of efforts to appease the outside world, experts and commentators say. Former British Ambassador to Myanmar Vicky Bowman, Australian economic adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi Sean Turnell, U.S citizen Kyaw Htay Oo, and...
COP27: How China and Africa Fit in Debate Over 'Loss and Damage' Fund
Johannesburg, South Africa — At COP27, the United Nations climate change conference held in Egypt this month, China has figured prominently in a debate between Africa and Western nations over financial help to developing countries suffering the effects of climate change. This year alone the African continent has seen...
Stories, Players to Follow at Upcoming World Cup
Will you be watching the World Cup when it begins November 20 with the game between Ecuador and host country Qatar?. The soccer tournament is normally played in the summer, but this year it will start in the late autumn and finish in winter. That is due to very high temperatures in the Middle East in the summer.
US Vice President Convenes Emergency Session on Missiles at APEC Summit
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris convened an emergency meeting of key regional powers Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok to discuss North Korea’s latest missile launch, that fell 200 kilometers off Japan's coast. “This conduct by North Korea most recently is a brazen...
China Could Cut Methane Emissions Through Monitoring, Diet Changes, Experts Say
BERLIN — Data monitoring and human dietary changes are among ways China could slash its methane emissions, experts have told VOA. China emitted 58.3 metric tons of methane last year, more than any other country, according to the Global Methane Tracker. China has not signed the Global Methane Pledge, first initiated in 2021 at COP26 in Glasgow to slash 30% of world methane emissions from 2020 levels by 2025. Methane is a greenhouse gas responsible for one-fourth of the world’s warming and is 80 times more potent at warming the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.
Botswana Records Surge in Lithium Batteries Theft as Global Demand Soars
Gaborone, Botswana — Authorities in Botswana are reporting increased thefts of lithium batteries from mobile phone towers amid a surge in global demand for the battery in electric vehicles. The southern African nation's biggest mobile network operator says it has lost more than $100,000 worth of lithium batteries in the past week alone.
Swedish Military Chief Pledges Support for NATO Efforts
Washington — Sweden is committed to NATO’s globe-spanning 360-degree approach to confronting both today’s and tomorrow’s challenges, and that includes both Russia and China, the top Swedish military official told an audience in Washington this week. “As of today, we see no alarming Russian movements along...
Myanmar Shadow Civilian Government Opens Office in Washington
Washington — Myanmar’s government-in-exile, known as the shadow National Unity Government (NUG), on Friday prepared to open its first office in Washington to reach out to U.S. officials, international diplomats and the local community. NUG’s foreign minister, Zin Mar Aung, told VOA the office aims to promote communication...
