United Nations in Nigeria Says Probe into Aid Worker Killing Underway
Abuja, Nigeria — The U.N. in Nigeria has described the killing of an aid worker by a soldier in northeast Borno State as deeply disturbing and sad. A soldier with Nigeria's 25 Task Force Brigade on Thursday shot a woman working for the French aid group Médecins du Monde, or Doctors of the World. The soldier also killed one of his colleagues who tried to disarm him and injured a U.N. pilot.
Philanthropist Bill Gates Pledges Additional $7 Billion for African Countries
Nairobi, Kenya — Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates pledged an additional $7 billion in development funds to Africa. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said the money would be spent over the next four years to support African countries as they confront hunger, disease, gender inequality and poverty.
Pakistan to Reopen Busy Afghan Border Crossing Shut Over Fatal Shooting
Islamabad — Pakistan has decided to reopen a key southwestern border crossing with landlocked Afghanistan for trade and pedestrian movements starting Monday, a week after sealing the facility over the killing of a Pakistani security guard by an Afghan “terrorist.”. The deadly shooting, which also wounded two soldiers,...
Myanmar Junta Releases Prisoners After International Pressure, Ahead of 2023 Elections
BANGKOK — Myanmar’s junta Thursday released thousands of prisoners, including four foreigners as part of efforts to appease the outside world, experts and commentators say. Former British Ambassador to Myanmar Vicky Bowman, Australian economic adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi Sean Turnell, U.S citizen Kyaw Htay Oo, and...
New Zealand Prime Minister Schedules Summit Meeting with China’s Xi
SYDNEY — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday she would bring up geopolitical tensions and human rights in a scheduled meeting Friday with China’s President Xi Jinping. Ardern is to meet Xi on Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation -- APEC -- summit...
Israel Uses Robotic Weapons in West Bank
In two areas in the occupied West Bank, Israel has put in robotic weapons that can fire tear gas, stun grenades, and sponge-tipped bullets at Palestinian protesters. The weapons, located in the Al-Aroub refugee camp and the city of Hebron, use artificial intelligence to follow targets. Israel says the technology saves lives — both Israeli and Palestinian. But critics see moral or ethical problems with such weapons systems.
Equatorial Guinea Votes with Veteran Ruler Set for Sixth Term
Malabo, Equatorial Guinea — Equatorial Guinea went to the polls on Sunday, with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo all-but certain of winning a record sixth term in the West African country with next to no opposition. Obiang, aged 80, has been in power for more than 43 years —...
World Cup Fans in Remote Cameroon Pool Funds to Watch
The World Cup men's football championship kicks off in Qatar Sunday with fans in Africa keen to watch five teams from the continent competing for the title. Cameroon's national team, the Indomitable Lions, one of Africa's most celebrated, will join teams from Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia, and the continent's champion - Senegal.
Iran Intensifies Crackdown in Kurdish Area; Rights Group Says 4 Killed
Dubai — Iran's clerical rulers have stepped up suppression of persistent anti-government protests in the country's Kurdish region, deploying troops and killing at least four demonstrators Sunday, social media posts and rights groups said. Nationwide protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September...
UN Seeks $146 Million to Help Haiti Fight Cholera Crisis
The United Nations and Haiti are seeking $146 million to help fight a cholera outbreak that has already killed at least 175 people. Health officials in Haiti say cholera cases have quickly been rising since life started returning to normal after a fuel blockade halted many forms of business and services.
Analysts: Iran's 'Civil War' Warning May Presage Bloodier Crackdown
Iran has accused foreign foes of trying to spark "civil war" by stoking the protests over Mahsa Amini's death — harsh language that, analysts warn, could presage an even bloodier crackdown. Fears that Iran is sliding into deeper violence have grown since Wednesday, when assailants on motorcycles gunned down...
Malaysia's Palace Tells Parties to Present Name of Lawmaker With Majority Support
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA — Malaysia's political parties must each present the name of a lawmaker it thinks has the majority support in the lower house of parliament, the palace said Sunday after no coalition secured a majority in Saturday's general election. The parties must submit names before 2 p.m....
Somali Media Group Concerned About Alleged Government Moves
Mogadishu, somalia — A media watchdog in Somalia says the government is pressuring one of its leaders to stop criticizing authorities. Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, secretary-general of the Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS), is out on bail after two arrests in October for what officials called “security-related charges.”. But the...
COP27: How China and Africa Fit in Debate Over 'Loss and Damage' Fund
Johannesburg, South Africa — At COP27, the United Nations climate change conference held in Egypt this month, China has figured prominently in a debate between Africa and Western nations over financial help to developing countries suffering the effects of climate change. This year alone the African continent has seen...
Al-Qaida Urges Muslims to Shun World Cup, Stops Short of Threats
CAIRO — Al-Qaida's regional branch urged Muslims around the world to shun the soccer World Cup in Qatar, though it stopped short of threatening attacks or promoting violence in connection with the event, according to a statement reported by a monitoring group. Al Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, the...
Ukrainian Village in Ruins After Months of Russian Shelling
Russian tanks lumbered into Kherson on the first day of the war last February. Its liberation this week was a significant victory for Ukrainian forces. But nearly nine months of war have had a devastating effect on this region. Yelyzaveta Krotyk has more in this report narrated by Anna Rice.
Afghan Terror Groups Pose Limited Threat to US, Assessments Find
Washington — Some of the more dire predictions about the boost terror groups in Afghanistan would get from the sudden U.S. withdrawal have not come to pass, with recent assessments suggesting organizations such as al-Qaida and Islamic State have yet to regenerate formidable external attack capabilities. The new assessments,...
Myanmar Shadow Civilian Government Opens Office in Washington
Washington — Myanmar’s government-in-exile, known as the shadow National Unity Government (NUG), on Friday prepared to open its first office in Washington to reach out to U.S. officials, international diplomats and the local community. NUG’s foreign minister, Zin Mar Aung, told VOA the office aims to promote communication...
Turkey hits Kurdish militants with airstrikes days after Istanbul bombing
Turkey carried out airstrikes targeting Kurdish militants in northern Syria and Iraq on Sunday, days after a bombing attack killed six people in Istanbul.
Russia’s Independent Journalists on ‘Brink of Survival’, Awardee Says
The founder of one of Russia’s leading independent news websites has been recognized for her “extraordinary and sustained” efforts to protect press freedom. Galina Timchenko, co-founder of independent media outlet Meduza, was presented with the Gwen Ifill award at an event in New York City on Thursday.
