NMSU Fashion Club brings the National Retail Federation to campus for career and scholarship opportunities

Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso couple looks to bless three families through their non-profit initiative, “Grow A Blessing”
El Paso, Texas-- Wendy and her husband Miguel Gamillo are both hoping to bless three local families in need this Thanksgiving and it’s all thanks to their non-profit organization, Plant a Seed. The organization was created based on Wendy Gamillo’s past work experience and her vision to help families...
Former UTEP greats Jones brothers, family help Borderland families enjoy Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP greats Aaron and Alvin Jones and the “A&A All The Way” Foundation are helping families enjoy an thanksgiving meal.This year the foundation partnered with the Khalid Foundation to help even more people in the community. The two foundations had close to 300 turkeys to giveaway today at Hawkins […]
El Paso’s Taco Shop Offers Up Another Exotic Dish to Try
It looks like El Paso's very own the Taco Shop is at it again, offering up an new exotic and intriguing dish. In the past, the Taco Shop, with two locations at East or West, has offered up some unique dishes, like when they offered ants as a taco meat option.
WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday tradition, WinterFest, has returned to downtown El Paso. This year the event is packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit and family friendly festivities, according to city officials. The season runs Nov. 19th through Jan. 1, 2023. The festivities kicked off Saturday evening with the lightning of the San The post WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warmer each day and a look at Thanksgiving
Happy Sunday! It was a cold morning and still is a cold day. As of 5PM we had only reached 48 degrees in El Paso, which makes it the coldest day so far this season! For all of you who are not big fans of the cold (like me), just hold on...warmer temps are on the way starting with tomorrow. For tomorrow, we are looking at highs in the mid 50s, for Tuesday, highs in the low 60s, and for Wednesday, mid 60s.
Juarez extends alcohol sales this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Juarez businesses will have one additional hour for alcohol sales starting Nov. 18, 2022, through January 5, 2023. As of Friday, convenience stores can sell beer and liquor through 10 p.m. Juarez time, which is 9 p.m. Restaurants will stay open until 3 a.m. Juarez time, and 2 a.m. El […]
Weather Watcher of the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Erika Amezaga! This is a beautiful shot of central El Paso. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
Shooting at University of New Mexico campus linked to fight at Lobo-Aggie football game
The NMSP Investigations Bureau is still investigating, but new details have surfaced.
A Tamale Bar is Exactly What El Paso Needs Year Round
The days are getting chillier and warming up with a delicious cup of chocolate Abuelita and a good tamal can make your gloomy day better. Now, in my family, we don't make tamales until Christmas eve. And I'm okay with that, it's a LOT of work to make tamales so not making tamales on a daily basis is okay. But that doesn't stop me from craving a hot tamal on a cold day!
El Paso County attorney asks judge to immediately suspend DA Yvonne Rosales
El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales faces a Dec. 15 hearing to determine whether she should be suspended from her job until a trial that would determine whether she should be removed from office. The hearing was set on Monday by District Judge Tryon Lewis, who is presiding over the...
The Carden International Circus comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - For over 50 years, the Carden International Circus has been thrilling audiences across the country with the very best in live, family entertainment that is fun for all ages!. Whether you prefer to watch trapeze artists or acrobats, jugglers or magicians, or whether you are there...
El Paso BBQ Joints That Can Easily Win A Texas BBQ Competition
We love BBQ in Texas; enough that's plenty of different competitions throughout the state. We have the Texas Barbeque Festival & the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest as some of the most popular across the state (and that's not including the local ones in various cities). And El Paso is no...
Las Cruces' Mayor Ken Miyagishima
In this edition of El Paso Prime Time, from Thunderbird Management, Richard Dayoub welcomes Mayor of Las Cruces, Ken Miyagishima to talk about how his interest in politics was awakened by the want to care for his brother; Mayor Miyagishima also talks about the different partnerships with neighbor cities and counties and gives some details about how he is executing his State of The City Address that involves transportations plans for the city and development of former landfill.
Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Winter-Like weekend!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!!. Well, we are looking at a Winter-like weekend!🥶🧥 Expect a high of 53 degrees for today, but it will feel colder due to those Easterly winds today at 15-20mph. However, Saturday we dropping to the 40s with...
Affidavit: Clash at NMSU vs. UNM football game led to deadly shooting setup
EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story said Brandon Travis’s roommate was involved in Saturday morning’s incident. KTSM has learned that that was inaccurate and has corrected it. KTSM regrets the error. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An affidavit obtained by KTSM Monday morning identifies at least one other suspect in the deadly shooting […]
Seismologist says 7 magnitude earthquake could happen in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
Masked man attacks Circle K employee in El Paso’s Mission Valley
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a man who chased a store clerk with a knife in El Paso’s Mission Valley. On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at approximately 2:34 a.m., a man wearing a skull mask walked into the Circle K at 8855 North […]
UTEP keeps bowl game hopes alive after 40-6 win against FIU
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In order to keep their hopes of punching a ticket to a bowl game this season, UTEP needs to win the last two games of the regular season. The Miners completed the first step and grabbed a 40-6 win over Florida International at the Sun Bowl on Saturday afternoon. It […]
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
Alleged GECU bank robber in custody
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – A federal criminal complaint was filed Thursday charging a Tucson man with bank robbery. According to court documents, Sherman Edward Lester Jr., age 45, of Tucson, Arizona, robbed an El Paso GECU Credit Union at gun point on September 2, 2022. The robber was said to have obtained an undisclosed sum […]
