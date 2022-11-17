NMSU Fashion Club brings the National Retail Federation to campus for career and scholarship opportunities

Happy Sunday! It was a cold morning and still is a cold day. As of 5PM we had only reached 48 degrees in El Paso, which makes it the coldest day so far this season! For all of you who are not big fans of the cold (like me), just hold on...warmer temps are on the way starting with tomorrow. For tomorrow, we are looking at highs in the mid 50s, for Tuesday, highs in the low 60s, and for Wednesday, mid 60s.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO