A Georgia appeals court ruling on Monday means that counties can offer early voting this coming Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
Another revision for Virginia's history standards from Virginia's Education Department
(The Center Square) – As officials continue to debate changes to the history standards in the public education curriculum, the Virginia Board of Education voted to delay the consideration of the Department of Education’s proposal and make new revisions. The Department of Education unveiled its history curriculum proposal...
