Read full article on original website
Related
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
King Charles Might Go Against His Parents’ Wishes and Bypass Younger Brother Prince Edward for Duke of Edinburgh Title
Edward has been expected to inherit the prestigious former title of his father, Prince Philip, for over 23 years.
Twitter engineers heed the chief’s call to headquarters, Musk posts images
Musk had instructed staff to decide by Thursday afternoon whether to sign up for his "very hardcore" version of "Twitter 2.0" or resign.
digitalspy.com
Supernatural creator pays tribute to Nicki Aycox following her death aged 47
Supernatural creator Eric Kripke has paid tribute to the show's star Nicki Aycox following her death. Aycox, known to fans of the long-running series for playing the first incarnation of Meg Masters, passed away last week. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our...
digitalspy.com
4 matches per day is too much
I notice that from Tuesday there are 4 matches played a day. Even for the most avid fan that's too many to watch surely. From memory previous world cups generally had a maximum of 3 per day other than the final group games when matches are played simultaneously. Is this because its been squeezed into a shorter time frame this year due to it falling in the middle of the European season?
digitalspy.com
Who really chooses the Couples Choice routine and music
To me it seems obvious that say Fleur and Rose’s CC was chosen by the couples themselves, but I just can’t believe that Carlos and Molly would have thought that their couples choice would go down well. Anyone know for certain how the choice is made. Would be...
digitalspy.com
Boiler advice
We have a Potterton Boiler, circa 2013. It was in the house when we came here. The issue is there is no thermostat that remotely controls the temp. Is there a solution to this that anyone knows of without having to fork out on a new boiler?. Polly_Perkins wrote: »
digitalspy.com
Will there be a double elimination tomorrow
Well i hope we see one on Sunday and they get rid of Sue and George as they have both out stayed their welcome. Well i hope we see one on Sunday and they get rid of Sue and George. Yes. One for each of Sue's faces. Well i hope...
digitalspy.com
Mobile on Orange Network
I have an old Nokia 2730 classic mobile phone but its locked to Orange. Is there anywhere i can get it unlocked for free being Orange doesn't exist any more in the UK?. Any help would be much apricated. JurassicMark wrote: ». Tried the link and when EE askes for...
digitalspy.com
Week 9 - 5 thoughts
1. Loved Helen’s dance. For me it was the best one this week. 2. The paso that Kim had could have done with better music. 3. Fleurs dance was fabulous but to me couples choice is like a free week. 4. Hysterical audience ruined it. 5. Don’t get the...
digitalspy.com
Power Rangers stars pay tribute to Green Ranger Jason David Frank after he dies, aged 49
Power Rangers stars from across the series have paid tribute to Jason David Frank after his death at the age of 49. The actor first played Tommy Oliver in Mighty Morphin in 1993 and reprised the role in over half a dozen iterations of the franchise, wearing the mantle of Green Ranger, White Ranger, Red Zeo Ranger, Red Turbo Ranger and Black Dino Ranger at various points.
Britney Spears' Former Assistant Felicia Culotta Reveals If She Speaks To The Pop Star After Conservatorship Drama: 'I Write All The Time'
Though Britney Spears is a free woman after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she hasn't reached out to her ex-assistant Felicia Culotta. “I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while,” Culotta said in a new interview. However, Culotta, who was close with the pop star, 40, when she was first starting to rise to fame, admitted she has attempted to get in touch. “I write all the time,” Culotta said. “I love handwritten letters. I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very...
digitalspy.com
Which campmate do you want to leave next ? 3rd out
Voted for Chris because I can't see what he brings. Sue. She adds nothing and doesn't seem very nice. I think she will survive a bit longer though as the Corrie vote is quite a powerful one. Posts: 12,306. Forum Member. ✭✭. 21/11/22 - 14:47 #5. Boy George. PossiblyDanny wrote:...
digitalspy.com
Why does no one vote for Molly?
I don't get it. She's likable and a good dancer but people don't seem to vote for her. It's ridiculous that she's been in the Dance Off 3 times. I vote for her too, but I think young women often struggle to pick up votes, as does anyone who comes across as having had dance training (even sometimes when there's someone on the same series who's actually got more!).
digitalspy.com
Anybody loved the conversation tonight between Matt, Seann and Babatunde
Now what a refreshing change to see three people actually having a grown up civilised conversation without no bitching, no one being two faced but just seeing three blokes talking about life and actually getting on. Shame that we have not seen much of this during the series of Im a Celebrity.
digitalspy.com
What do people mean by "genuine" and does it matter?
People on the forum have often said they like this person because they're being genuine or dislike another because they're not. Do they use genuine to mean they are being themselves or to mean they don't talk behind others' backs so much?. In the end it is an entertainment show...
digitalspy.com
SEAL Team - Season 6 question
Does anyone know if the sixth season of SEAL Team will air on Sky or is it only going to be on steaming? do Sky not own the rights now? anyone know when it's back? the first two seasons are now available on Paramount+ app on Sky Q box. Also...
digitalspy.com
Sort Of (Sky Comedy)
Sabi Mehboob, is a non-binary millennial trying to balance their roles as a child of Pakistani immigrant parents, a bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore and café, and a caregiver to the young children of a professional couple. Wikipedia. I wasn't particularly interested in any part of that situation, but...
digitalspy.com
Is the bottom two the bottom two?
I’ve seen some debate about this. I’ve always thought the “it might be you” means they had the least votes. Charlene, Scarlett, Sue and Baba were/are all the bookies least favourites to win, and they’re the only ones that have had the “it might be you”. Philip Schofield said today that he thinks the second “it might be you” is random, but I don’t think it is. What do you think?
digitalspy.com
What if George quit
"I'm a man without conviction...." Why would George quit at this late stage? Some people start meaningless threads. BG won’t quit, if these reports are true then he’s just being a diva and won’t give up his fee. As with other series, would just mean the vote...
Comments / 0