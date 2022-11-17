Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in California
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his home
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
12 Best Holiday Gifts for your Favorite L.A. Foodie
Ruminating over a caesar salad, Glenn Martens described this Diesel collection as “for everyone.” He continued, “Because Diesel is not a luxury brand, and this is important to remember. This means that our pre-collections—unlike say Louis Vuitton or Balanciaga who speak in ‘pre’ to the same customer as [the] main line—are for a different audience than our shows, although there is some overlap. Our shows are more for people in the fashion industry, while with our pre-collections we try to speak to everyone; my brother, my mother, teenagers in high schools… everyone. So it is a very different exercise for me.”
In New York, PXG Celebrates Its Collaboration With Nick Jonas
Monday night at Sona, Renee Parsons, president and executive creative director of PXG Apparel, hosted an intimate dinner with Nick Jonas to celebrate their collaboration. Like the collection itself, the party oozed with style and energy. The warm space, located in the heart of Manhattan’s Flatiron District, transformed into an elegant lounge, decked out in PXG’s signature black and white.
A Look Back at Tom Ford—The Man and the Label—In Vogue
As if anyone needed further proof that Tom Ford is a veritable Midas man, it was announced that Estée Lauder is in contract to buy the designer’s namesake brand for a staggering $2.8 billion dollars. It’s an investment, noted the cosmetics giant, in the expanding “luxury beauty” category.
Holiday Bar Is the New Restaurant Matching the High Octane Energy of the Moment
Kyle Hotchkiss admits he doesn’t have a succinct way to describe his new Greenwich Village restaurant, Holiday Bar. “You tell me!” he says while gesticulating around the dining room, its decor equal parts inspired by the Memphis Group and brutalism. So let me give it a go....
Harlem’s Fashion Row Launches HFR&Co., a New Designer Directory Supporting Black and Latinx Designers
Brandice Daniel is a dreamer. Since she founded Harlem’s Fashion Row in 2007, her goal has been bridging the gap between Black designers and the retail market. “For the last 15 years, we’ve said to people that black designers represent less than 1% of the designers sold in major retailers,” said Daniel. “But we have never given people a way to then shop these Black brands on the HFR platform.” Now that’s all changed with the official launch of HFR&Co., Harlem’s Fashion Row’s online shopping directory.
Blake Lively’s “Antique Grandma” Manicure Is Surprisingly Chic
Where do you get your manicure inspiration from? While autumn finds many of us feeling drawn to seasonal shades of oxblood, deep red, and berry, top nail artists get ideas not just from nature, but art, music, fashion, and architecture, too. Blake Lively, meanwhile gets her personal inspo from… wallpaper.
Gabrielle Union’s Sculptural “Braid Flower” Updo Demands a Double Take
Beauty is always art, but in certain instances, the sentiment takes a more literal turn. Such was the case with Gabrielle Union’s latest hairstyle, which toed the line between updo and full-on sculpture. The actor stepped out for the London premiere of Strange World with her onyx lengths woven into a gravity-defying looped and structural style that mimicked an exaggerated bloom.
Emily Ratajkowski’s $40 Skort Is My New Obsession
Last week, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a new incarnation of her now-signature, leggy femme fatale look—this time in what appeared to be a khaki mini, knee-high boots, a Dior bag, and a cropped jacket. But upon closer look, Ratajkowski wasn’t wearing a mini skirt, but rather a skort. Unlike a traditional skort that looks the same as a skirt, EmRata’s itty bitty shorts were visible in the back. It’s an easy look to get, too; The item in question costs a total of $40.
Introducing Riot Picks, a New Brand of Artful Combs From Model Janaye Furman
“Here’s how the real story goes,” Janaye Furman says candidly. We’re on a call that the model and Riot Picks founder takes from Studio City, California, where she’s working on her new collection and explaining the moment that her mom gifted her first Afro pick. “Basically, holiday time comes around, my mom’s cleaning out the garage,” Furman remembers. “She sees an Afro pick, and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is cool; it’s one of those black fist ones! I don’t have an Afro pick.” And she was like, ‘Wait, what? You don’t have an Afro pick? This whole time?’” By then, Furman was in her early 20s and signed exclusively with Louis Vuitton, the house where she made history as the first Black woman to open their show for Nicolas Ghesquière’s Spring 2018 runway collection.
The Best Dressed Stars This Week Were Dressed for Holiday Parties
The end of November signals the unofficial beginning of the holiday season. With Thanksgiving next week and Christmas soon after, the holiday party circuit is about to ramp up—meaning it’s time for your best glitzy fashion to come out and play. Hollywood’s top stars certainly understood that this week: On the red carpets, they opted for glamorous dresses and suits that would be right at home at any festive bash.
Kylie Jenner, Julia Fox, Laverne Cox, and More Celebrated “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” at the Brooklyn Museum
Last night in Brooklyn, stars and fashion industry friends gathered to fête the opening of "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime." The evening celebrated the exhibition's arrival at the Brooklyn Museum of Art, marking its global debut in the United States. Viewed by over one million visitors in Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, and France since its initial launch in 2019, the exhibition concludes its grand tour in New York's largest borough.
Wizkid Is Building a Wardrobe Fit for a Global Superstar
Hailing from the bustling and vibrant city of Lagos, Nigeria, Wizkid has steadfastly popularized Afrobeats across the world. At the same time, the musician has carved out an intriguing position for himself within the world of luxury fashion—blending together designs by African and European designers with remarkable deft and ease. He worked frequently with the late Virgil Abloh and, after the designer’s passing last year, the musician staged a touching on-stage tribute at the Made in Lagos concert.
Jodie Turner-Smith Finds the Perfect Holiday Party Look
Last night in New York City, Jodie Turner-Smith attended the 30th anniversary gala for Equality Now, a human rights organization advocating for gender equality in all realms. The actor’s stylish ensemble, though, would be right at home at a holiday party. Her festive suiting is perfect for any upcoming fêtes.
The Princess of Wales Has Found Her New Autumn Fashion Staple
Kate Middleton has arguably elevated her style since she took on her new royal title—Princess of Wales—following the Queen’s death in September. But her habit of rewearing pieces from her own wardrobe has remained decidedly the same, as shown during her visit to Reading today [17 November).
Marsai Martin’s Guide to Bold Blue Eyeliner
“The more I grow up, the more I have so much more passion for the things that I do—and creating is what I love to do the most,” says Marsai Martin. The actor initially rose to fame for her role in ABC’s hit sitcom Blackish where she co-starred with Tracee Ellis-Ross and Yara Shahidi at just 10 years old. Now 18, she is the youngest Hollywood executive producer and has her own production company. During her time on Blackish, the cast felt like a family—and she credits the quality time with the cast for not only helping her feel confident from a young age but also learning the importance of taking care of your skin.
Adele Kicked Off Her Vegas Residency in Showgirl Style
This weekend in Las Vegas, Adele kicked off her five month-long residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Originally set to start performing in January, the singer famously postponed the show a day before its premiere, saying it simply “wasn’t ready.” The delay was certainly worth the wait: Adele performed her hits on a stage complete with dramatic fire and rain effects, all the while wearing a custom look designed by Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry. (Adele has been a big Schiaparelli wearer as of late.)
Raf Simons Announces Shuttering of His Namesake Label
Raf Simons stunned the industry today when he announced on his namesake label’s official Instagram account that the spring 2023 collection would be its final season. The show, staged during London’s Frieze Art Fair, turned into a rave after the last model took their turn on the catwalk.
Street Stylers Love Raf Simons
Raf Simons is shuttering his namesake brand after 27 years, but his designs will forever live on in street style. His signature pop culture-and youth-oriented designs, which include oversized knits, school-inspired lab coats, and screen-printed tees, have been worn by celebrities, editors, and stylists alike. Scroll through to see the best Raf Simons street style looks in Vogue below.
Chanel Celebrated Emerging Women Filmmakers With a High Powered Luncheon at The Academy Museum
An unseasonably warm day provided the backdrop for the 2022 Academy Gold Fellowship for Women presentation in partnership with Chanel at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Wednesday. Part of the Academy’s global talent development and inclusion initiative, this year’s recipients were filmmakers Karishma Dube and Oleksandra Kostina.
Should You Wear a Short Dress to a Black Tie Event?
Have a fashion or beauty dilemma? Our biweekly video series You Asked Us is here to help: Simply submit a question and we'll source an answer from a Vogue editor especially for you!
