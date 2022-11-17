Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Tony Finau’s golf ball is different — and it goes for $170 on the secondary market
How much would you pay for a dozen golf balls? Depending on budget and needs, the number could range from the mid-$20s to $50. Tony Finau’s Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot retailed for $50 when it was released to the general public late last year — but it sold out in short order.
Report: Tiger Woods Declines Use Of Cart For Return To Golf
Tiger Woods will be making his first competitive appearance in four months at the Hero World Challenge
Golf.com
‘Worst pin position. Ever. So bad’: Pro blasts setup after collapse
On 10, after sliding his par putt to the right of the hole and three-putting from 31 feet, he had words. On 11, he was left off the tee. On 12, from the fairway, he hit his second shot well left of the green and long, then pitched short and bogeyed.
Golf.com
These were golf gearheads’ best questions for Fully Equipped
Jonathan Wall and Ryan Barath answered every question from our InsideGOLF audience during the first Fully Equipped Live show, then gave a free driver to a listener. Make sure you’re invited to the next live show by signing up for InsideGOLF today.
GolfWRX
Report: Tiger Woods makes cart decision ahead of Hero comeback
In October, Notah Begay told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that Tiger Woods’ expected re-appearance may be subject to a “late-minute introduction of a cart rule.”. It seems the golfing world would bow to any conditions just to see a glimpse of the man that changed the sport forever and, having announced, as host, he would be one of the three missing players from the initial list of 17, the Hero World Challenge has some extra spice.
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy, with 12 words, puts the pro golf world on alert
Before we dive into Rory McIlroy securing his fourth order of merit crown on the formerly named European Tour, and adding that to his third finish atop the PGA Tour season-long standings, and accomplishing both of those feats in the same season for the first time, and sitting atop the world rankings, and a declaration that hints that his best is yet to come, let’s talk about something potentially truly incredible.
Men's Health
Bryson DeChambeau Just Lost 20 Pounds in a Month
Pro golfer Byrson DeChambeau transformed his body—and his game—back in 2019 and 2020, training hard in quarantine and consuming up to 3,500 calories each day in order to pack on 20 extra pounds of muscle and hit the longest drives of his career. But as the eight-time PGA...
golfmagic.com
Will Tiger Woods use a cart at Hero World Challenge? "This isn't fantasy golf"
In under two weeks from now, the golf world will be treated to yet another highly-anticipated return of Tiger Woods. Every time he steps foot back into competitive action, it catches the attention of thousands of golf fans who want to see him back at his best. His best may...
Good News Network
Golf Buddies Sink Consecutive Holes-in-One on Same Tee-Shot–Beating 17 Million to 1 Odds
Two golfer pals are celebrating a sporting ‘miracle’ after both getting holes-in-one in consecutive shots on the same hole—beating odds of 17 million to 1. Neither golfers had achieved a hole-in-one in 15 years of playing together, and the feat left themselves and fellow golfers John and Roger gobsmacked.
GolfWRX
Lydia Ko reveals hilarious comment from mom over her golf skills
Lydia Ko holds many records, but that might mean little to her mother. The 25-year-old was the youngest player of either gender to reach world number one, reaching the summit at 17 years and 9 months, two years after becoming the (then) youngest ever winner of an LPGA Tour event.
Golf World Is Praying For Legendary Course On Sunday
A legendary golf course in Scotland is under serious water this weekend. Major flooding is happening in northeast Scotland this weekend and Carnoustie, which has hosted The Open Championship, is under water. Video of the golf course flooding has gone viral on social media this weekend. "Wow. Don’t like seeing...
Golf instruction: Tips to play better golf in cold weather
Temperatures are dropping in various parts of the country and winter is finally upon us. If you are lucky enough to sneak in a round during the chillier months, there are a few key tips that could help keep you warmer and playing better. This week, Golfweek‘s Averee Dovsek explains...
Golf Channel
Nick Faldo joins College GameDay in Montana as guest picker, makes bold Tiger prediction
ESPN's College GameDay has recently been graced by some of golf's most notable names. Last week, former Longhorn Jordan Spieth joined the crew and earlier this year, Scottie Scheffler was surprised with the Jack Nicklaus award ahead of Texas-Alabama. Plus, last year, Harris English brought the Ryder Cup to his alma mater, Georgia.
Louis Oosthuizen teeters on missing three majors next season as three LIV golfers earn spots in 2023 British Open
Unless the R&A announces a change in the criteria for earning spots in the British Open, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen will have a chance to play next July at Royal Liverpool because he won the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews. All past winners are given a spot in the field until they reach age 60.
Mosley downs Bozeman, earns first win under Green
Golf.com
Best of golf gloves 2022: Grip it and rip it
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well … best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. Check out GOLF’s picks for the best golf gloves of 2022! All of...
Golf.com
Save big on these 7 pairs of sporty and stylish women’s golf shoes
In case you haven’t noticed, the holiday shopping season is on in full force. That means now is the perfect time to snag some deals for the golf lover on your list — or hey, even yourself!. Check out seven pairs of stylish women’s golf shoes we love...
Golf.com
Adam Svensson captures RSM Classic, final PGA Tour event of 2022
Coming down the stretch of the RSM Classic on Sunday at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, the bunched-up leaderboard relaxed, and four contenders separated themselves from the field. With the final group on the 16th hole, Sahith Theegala, Callum Tarren, Brian Harman and Adam Svensson all shared the lead at 17 under.
Jon Rahm And Rory McIlroy Secure Success In Dubai
Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy emerged victorious in the final event of the 2022 DP World Tour season
Golf.com
2022 RSM Classic purse: Payout info, winner’s share at Sea Island
We’ve officially reached the final round of the RSM Classic and the final round for 2022 on the PGA Tour. It’s a bunched leaderboard at the top with 16 players beginning the day within three strokes of the lead shared by Ben Martin and Patrick Rodgers at 14 under.
