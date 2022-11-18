I try not to cast aspersions on anyone unless they really, absolutely, truly deserve it. James Corden: He deserves it. The woman who cut in front of me at CVS the other day: She deserves it. Domestic abusers: They deserve it, and then some.Casting aspersions on Rihanna, however, was not something I ever thought I’d have to do. Anti is one of the greatest albums of the decade. “Umbrella” reminded me to put an umbrella in every single bag and backpack I own. I own some Fenty blush, and everyone compliments me when I wear it.Even after she dropped the...

15 DAYS AGO