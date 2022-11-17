Read full article on original website
Common Sense isn't that Common!
4d ago
They're using them to track the travel habits of your vehicle and actually it's a violation of your civil liberties! I'm not committing crimes or anything like that but I don't think the government should have so much control or involvement in people's everyday lives!
Reply(7)
28
KIRBY KIRBY
4d ago
And they're going go keep takeing more and more freedoms. Everyone thinks these are fine till you post a comment on social media that dosent fit the narrative and track you down with these to send you to ah rehabilitation camp.
Reply(8)
16
Jacob Tucker
4d ago
If citizens just hit then off with a bat then that'll keep them from replacing them. Do it every time the tyrant state over reaches. Technology has made policing lazy and guarantees revenue to the state without the presence of a leo.
Reply(1)
9
Comments / 92