Just because Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix was able to get out on the field and play against the Utah Utes last weekend with his injured ankle does not necessarily mean that he will be healthy enough to play this weekend against the Oregon State Beavers. When asked about Nix’s status going into this week, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning was unable to, or unwilling to confirm whether or not his starting quarterback would be able to suit up in the rivalry game. “I think it’s evaluated every single day,” Lanning said. “We’ll see. We have a great medical staff, they do...
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley boys basketball team opened its era under first-year head coach Derrio Green with a 57-43 win over Bozeman on Monday night. The Dolphins improved to 1-0 and will host Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday, November 23. The Bucks fall to 1-0 and will visit Ponce De Leon on Tuesday, November […]
