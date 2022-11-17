Just because Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix was able to get out on the field and play against the Utah Utes last weekend with his injured ankle does not necessarily mean that he will be healthy enough to play this weekend against the Oregon State Beavers. When asked about Nix’s status going into this week, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning was unable to, or unwilling to confirm whether or not his starting quarterback would be able to suit up in the rivalry game. “I think it’s evaluated every single day,” Lanning said. “We’ll see. We have a great medical staff, they do...

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 13 MINUTES AGO