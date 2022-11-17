ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than half of cryptocurrency owners used it to buy something in 2020, according to a May 2021 PYMNTS survey . That's been made a lot easier by the proliferation of cryptocurrency debit cards, which pull funds directly from a linked wallet of cryptocurrencies like dogecoin or ethereum.

It's still a little surprising because, for a long time, cryptocurrency was considered more of an investment than a daily-use currency. A year passed between the 2009 debut of Bitcoin and the first exchange of bitcoin for goods, technically: A user paid someone 10,000 bitcoin to pay cash for pizzas from Papa John's for him. Many cryptocurrencies are in a bit of a freefall , so it might not be the most advantageous time to buy those same pizzas.

This story originally appeared on Ironplane and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

