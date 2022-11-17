ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Personalized recommendations

By Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DN6eA_0jEtSrIe00

About 7 in 10 consumers in the U.S. expect businesses to personalize their recommendations, according to a November 2021 McKinsey survey. More than 3 in 4 get frustrated when businesses recommend things that are irrelevant to them.

Personalized recommendations come in many forms, from the data of customers who have combined items in the past to fully algorithmic suggestions based on large pools of all consumer data. They can also be as simple as add-on items, referred to as "upsells" in the sales world. All these recommendations form a veritable buffet as tempting as the grocery store checkout area lined with candy and magazines.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

9. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Composite score: 63.1Percentage of adults that are single: 36.2%Male share of the adult single population: 43.4%Divorce rate: 10.0%Food and entertainment businesses per 10k: 26.7
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
27K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy