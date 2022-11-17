ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

Ashley/Sugar Notch High School classmates reunite for informal reunion

 4 days ago
Classmates who attended the former Ashley/Sugar Notch High School recently got together for an informal reunion at the Newtown Cafe in Hanover Township. The group attended Ashley/Sugar Notch High School as juniors and graduated from Hanover Area High School in 1972 after a merger. Shown from left, first row: James Mullin, Bonnie Basher-Quinn, John McDermontt, Paul Potechko, Richard Sabatura, Theresa Kopizack-Flood, Stephen Krupa, John Kish and George Smigelski. Second row: Darice Sabalesky, Barry Hagenbaugh, Bernadine Straub-Gusditis and Gloria Ginley-McDevitt.

