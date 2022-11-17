ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho college murders - updates: Moscow police deny victims were gagged as ‘mess’ of evidence revealed

Investigators have confirmed that the mystery 911 call alerting police to the four murdered University of Idaho students was not made by their killer.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death inside an off-campus home in the early hours of 13 November.Hours later, police responded to a 911 call for an “unconscious individual” and found the victims dead on the second and third floors.More than one week on from the killings, investigators continue to be baffled by the case, with no arrests made and no suspects identified. On Sunday, police admitted that they have...
