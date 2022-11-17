Read full article on original website
Two of the 4 Slain Idaho Students Made Frantic Calls to Friend Before Murders
Two of the slain University of Idaho students made a series of frantic phone calls to their friend just before all 4 victims were massacred, this according to one of their relatives. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found butchered with Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle,...
Idaho college murders - updates: Moscow police deny victims were gagged as ‘mess’ of evidence revealed
Investigators have confirmed that the mystery 911 call alerting police to the four murdered University of Idaho students was not made by their killer.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death inside an off-campus home in the early hours of 13 November.Hours later, police responded to a 911 call for an “unconscious individual” and found the victims dead on the second and third floors.More than one week on from the killings, investigators continue to be baffled by the case, with no arrests made and no suspects identified. On Sunday, police admitted that they have...
JESSE WATTERS: Students may not feel safe enough to come back until the University of Idaho killer is found
Fox News host Jesse Watters reveals what police have found so far on the murder of four University of Idaho students as information continues to unfold and questions still remain unanswered on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee...
Prison powwows in Washington state restart after a 2-year break because of Covid
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Inmate James Rousseau remembers the last powwow he attended at the Airway Heights Corrections Center, a few miles west of Spokane, Wash. "I was here in 2019 before the Covid hit," he said. "I was here at MSU (minimum security unit) camp and we had the powwow. We had a good turnout and a really good time. It felt good to be around my people."
The largest dam demolition in history is approved for a California river
PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's...
Tom Horne returns as AZ School Superintendent
A familiar face is returning as Arizona School Superintendent. Voters returned Tom Horne to the job he held from 2003 to 2011. Horne says he’ll work to boost student achievement.
